Wakefield Trinity's fixture with Salford Red Devils postponed

Wakefield Trinity's fixture with Salford Red Devils on Monday has been postponed. Picture: Getty Images.

It is the second time this season a fixture between the sides has been delayed by Covid-19 cases at the Red Devils. Salford were due to face Hull KR this week but that has also been postponed.

A Super League statement read: "Positive Covid tests mean the postponement of Salford’s next two Betfred Super League fixtures – Thursday’s Round 16 match against Hull Kingston Rovers and the scheduled visit to Wakefield Trinity on Monday 2 August.

"Under the RFL’s Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 – either through positive tests or as close contacts. Unfortunately, Salford have exceeded this threshold.

"The postponed fixtures will be added to the list for possible rearrangement, although the Betfred Super League table is to be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled."