Wakefield Trinity's improvers retain A licence for 2026 in Rugby League's club grading

Wakefield Trinity's increase in attendances in 2025 have helped them to win an A licence again in the club grading. Picture: Rob Hare

​Wakefield Trinity will once again be operating under an A licence in Rugby League’s grading system in 2026 – and have improved their score from last year.

In the 2025 grading Trinity achieved a score of 15.4701 – an increase of 0.3801 on the previous year.

They have not moved up in the rankings – topped by treble winners Hull KR – but remain in eighth place to comfortably retain a place in the Super League.

The big increases in Trinity’s score come from the Finance section, which reflects the significant investment made at the DIY Kitchens Stadium and across all areas of the organisation.

Further score improvements were achieved in the Stadium category, thanks to increased attendances on the club’s return to the top flight in 2025.

Scores were maintained in the Fandom/Media & Performance categories, despite not winning bonus points as they did in 2024, but with a fine sixth place earned it was the highest league position finish since grading began.

Good media performance and engagement numbers also scored well against a different and more difficult to achieve set of parameters to the 2024 grading.

Wakefield are confident of retaining their A licence going forward with work continuing on and off the field to improve the club further after a year in which they were involved in their first play-off game for over a decade.

With a new megastore and bistro due to be opened in the near future at the DIY Kitchens Stadium it will provide new ways for fans to engage and support the club.

Trinity’s IMG grading score was Fandom: 4.0251; Performance: 2.8571; Finance: 4.50; Stadium: 2.8380; Community: 1.25.

Hull KR’s total score of 17.85 out of a maximum 20 across the five grading pillars won them top place in the rankings, with A licences also going to Leeds Rhinos (17.28) in second followed by St Helens (16.74); Wigan Warriors (16.37); Leigh Leopards (16.33); Warrington Wolves (16.26); Catalans Dragons (16.11); Trinity (15.47); and Hull (15.06).

Bradford Bulls have been promoted to Super League after finishing top of the clubs awarded B licences with a 14.81 score, ahead of Castleford Tigers (14.66); Huddersfield Giants (14.65); Toulouse (13.25); York (13.04); Salford (12.65); London (11.65); and Featherstone Rovers (9.75).