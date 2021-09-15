Wakefield Trinity's Jay Pitts scoops hat-trick of accolades at club awards night

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 16/06/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 10 - Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - The Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, England - Jay Pitts.

The Ossett-born player scooped the Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Year as well as the Johnny Thompson Man of Steel to complete a hat-trick of awards.

The 31-year-old started his career with Wakefield in 2008 before leaving the club in 2009. Spells at Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos followed before he returned to Wakefield ahead of the 2020 campaign.

This season, he has made 19 league appearances for Wakefield and scored five tries. However, it is his defensive work that has proved key for Trinity.

He has made an astonishing 730 tackles, as well as 130 marker tackles, with only four players bettering that number so far this season.

Elsewhere, Joe Westerman, who is set to join Castleford Tigers at the end of the season, was named Coaches’ Player of the Year after an outstanding campaign that saw him return to the England fold for the mid-season international against the Combined Nations All Stars.

Lee Kershaw was named Young Player of the Year while also taking home the Community Spirit of Wakefield award.