Wakefield Trinity's Lachlan Walmsley aiming for back to back wins at Wembley in 1895 Cup final
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is fair to say that Walmsley’s and Wakefield’s paths crossed at the perfect moment.
The Scotland international had had three glowing seasons in the Championship, starring for Whitehaven in 2021 having moved over from Australia, before spending two flourishing years with Halifax Panthers, which included an 1895 Cup winners’ medal after the 12-10 triumph over Batley Bulldogs in last year’s showpiece occasion at Wembley.
He has been on a self-proclaimed journey to Super League. Just like his new club.
Wakefield clearly took note of the flying winger’s 68 tries in just 54 appearances for Fax, as a part-time player, and signed him ahead of the 2024 campaign after their relegation from the top tier at the end of last season.
And Walmsley, now full-time, and Wakefield, under the guidance of new owner Matt Ellis and head coach Daryl Powell, have already taken some great strides in achieving some early targets.
“Last year with Halifax we were lucky enough to play at Wembley and it was a great experience,” Walmsley revealed.
“To go back-to-back and make it there again is quite an achievement. It is a dream come true and it should be good.
“My goal when I came across here was to play in Super League and play for Scotland. To get a chance with Wakefield is massive. Hopefully, over the next six months, we can kick on and make Super League and push for a Challenge Cup and the bigger trophies.
“It has always been a goal of mine to do as well as I can in my rugby and to get as far as I can. I think I am at the right club, at the right time, to be able to achieve those goals.”
And while Trin’s road to Wembley has been fairly smooth, Fax, and Walmsley, had to overcome a major hurdle in beating pre-tournament favourites Featherstone Rovers in the third round of the Challenge Cup.
Wins over Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos followed to set up a showdown with the Bulldogs - an occasion which saw Walmsley surprised by his family, who had made the trip over from Australia.
He reflected: “I didn’t think it was ever going to happen (twice in two years) to be honest.
“Last year we had a tough run, we had to play against Fev in the Challenge Cup and a couple of tough teams and we knocked them all off.
“The week’s build-up to the final is probably the most memorable with the fans wishing us all the best. The Saturday went quickly. The game was over. It felt like it had just kicked off and it was over.
“Walking around behind the in-goal where the fans were after winning was great.
“My family had come over from Oz so that was pretty special to me. My mum and dad and brother and uncle came over to surprise me. I didn’t know they were coming. It was a nice surprise.
“I saw them the night before the game so it was pretty emotional. I don’t think they’ll make it this year! It was a good celebration though.”
He added: “There’s been a few of the boys asking me about it. It’s nice to be asked those questions. I can’t wait for the other boys to experience that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.