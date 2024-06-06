Wakefield Trinity's Lachlan Walmsley aiming for back to back wins at Wembley in 1895 Cup final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lachlan Walmsley is back at Wembley for the second season running. And he wants to be back at the iconic stadium in the future with Wakefield Trinity competing for the “bigger trophies”.

It is fair to say that Walmsley’s and Wakefield’s paths crossed at the perfect moment.

The Scotland international had had three glowing seasons in the Championship, starring for Whitehaven in 2021 having moved over from Australia, before spending two flourishing years with Halifax Panthers, which included an 1895 Cup winners’ medal after the 12-10 triumph over Batley Bulldogs in last year’s showpiece occasion at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been on a self-proclaimed journey to Super League. Just like his new club.

Lachlan Walmsley celebrates scoring the try that sent Halifax Panthers to Wembley last year. Photo: Simon Hall/UK Sports Pics Ltd

Wakefield clearly took note of the flying winger’s 68 tries in just 54 appearances for Fax, as a part-time player, and signed him ahead of the 2024 campaign after their relegation from the top tier at the end of last season.

And Walmsley, now full-time, and Wakefield, under the guidance of new owner Matt Ellis and head coach Daryl Powell, have already taken some great strides in achieving some early targets.

“Last year with Halifax we were lucky enough to play at Wembley and it was a great experience,” Walmsley revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To go back-to-back and make it there again is quite an achievement. It is a dream come true and it should be good.

Lachlan Walmsley celebrates winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley with Halifax Panthers last year. Photo: Simon Hall/UK Sports Pics Ltd

“My goal when I came across here was to play in Super League and play for Scotland. To get a chance with Wakefield is massive. Hopefully, over the next six months, we can kick on and make Super League and push for a Challenge Cup and the bigger trophies.

“It has always been a goal of mine to do as well as I can in my rugby and to get as far as I can. I think I am at the right club, at the right time, to be able to achieve those goals.”

And while Trin’s road to Wembley has been fairly smooth, Fax, and Walmsley, had to overcome a major hurdle in beating pre-tournament favourites Featherstone Rovers in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wins over Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos followed to set up a showdown with the Bulldogs - an occasion which saw Walmsley surprised by his family, who had made the trip over from Australia.

He reflected: “I didn’t think it was ever going to happen (twice in two years) to be honest.

“Last year we had a tough run, we had to play against Fev in the Challenge Cup and a couple of tough teams and we knocked them all off.

“The week’s build-up to the final is probably the most memorable with the fans wishing us all the best. The Saturday went quickly. The game was over. It felt like it had just kicked off and it was over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Walking around behind the in-goal where the fans were after winning was great.

“My family had come over from Oz so that was pretty special to me. My mum and dad and brother and uncle came over to surprise me. I didn’t know they were coming. It was a nice surprise.

“I saw them the night before the game so it was pretty emotional. I don’t think they’ll make it this year! It was a good celebration though.”