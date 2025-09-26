Wakefield Trinity were knocked out of the play-offs by Leigh Leopards tonight. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity exited the Super League play-offs at the first hurdle after being beaten 26-10 by an impressive Leigh Leopards outfit at the Progress With Unity Stadium tonight (Friday).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trin were hit by a Leigh onslaught in the first half, finding themselves 18-0 down - and their hopes of a first-ever Grand Final appearance crushed - at the hooter courtesy of fine tries from Keanan Brand, Isaac Liu and Josh Charnley.

An excellent Jayden Myers try got the visitors on the scoreboard at the start of the second half but an under par Wakefield failed to kick on, with the Leopards wrapping up the victory with Alec Tuitavake’s converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was time for Cam Scott to score a sublime individual effort but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Jayden Myers comes up against Lachlan Lam. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Trin have delivered some magnificent performances in their first season back in Super League, winning 15 games and collecting 30 points, following their trophy-laden year in the Championship.

But this, perhaps, just probably turned out to be one game too far.

One of the most memorable moments of 2025 came at this very ground in March when Daryl Powell’s men stormed to a 40-14 triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no chance of a repeat display tonight after Leigh, on the back of five straight victories to end the regular campaign which ultimately secured a first-ever home play-off tie, struck Trin with wave after wave of attacks.

The pressure told on 12 minutes when a great move to the right led to Umyla Hanley collecting a pass one-handed before finding Brand to go over.

Leigh’s defence was also a massive driving force as they kept Trinity pinned in their own 20 metres, although the visitors weren’t helped with an early injury to Matty Storton.

Dangerman Lachlan Lam then showed brilliant footwork before spraying an eye-catching ball out wide to Hanley but he was tackled by a trio of men in blue shirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, from the very next play, Liu displayed neat twinkle-toes himself, and great pace, to beat at least four Wakey players to make it 12-0 with O’Brien’s second conversion of the game.

A superb Lam 40-20 gave the home side yet more territory and they were rewarded immediately when the half-back found Charnley for his eighth try of the season.

Trin had got to within two wins of a historic Super League Grand Final appearance. But it would have taken a monumental second half effort to overturn Leigh’s dominance here.

They started the second 40 well though with Myers diving over in the corner with barely four minutes on the clock after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Trin shot themselves in the foot by conceding a penalty allowing Gareth O’Brien to make it 20-4.

And when Tuitavake stretched over by the posts going into the final quarter, Trin’s tremendous season was coming to an end. But they had the final say on the scoreboard thanks to Scott’s lovely solo effort.

Despite defeat, Wakefield, undoubtedly, can be proud of their 2025 campaign. Leigh will now play Wigan Warriors in the next round of the play-offs.

Leigh: Hodgson, Brand, Niu, Hanley, Charnley, O’Brien, Lam, Ofahengaue, Ipape, Mulhern, Halton, Trout, Liu

Interchanges: Hughes, Tuitavake, Davis, Dwyer

Tries: Brand, Liu, Charnley, Tuitavake

Conversions: O’Brien (4)

Penalties: O’Brien

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield: Rourke, Myers, Scott, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Griffin, Storton, Pitts

Interchanges: Rodwell, Nikotemo, Atoni, Smith

Tries: Myers, Scott

Conversions: Lino

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 10,011