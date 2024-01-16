Wakefield Trinity's squad takes further shape with addition of Isaiah Vagana - son of legend Joe

​Wakefield Trinity are continuing to add to their squad ahead of their return to Betfred Championship action.

Daryl Powell’s squad is not believed to be complete yet with one more signing being predicted before the big kick-off, but it is taking shape further following the acquisition of New Zealand Warriors NSW Cup forward Isaiah Vagana on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old – son of Bradford Bulls legend Joe Vagana – made 24 appearances at reserve-grade level in Australia last year and is keen to follow in family footsteps by making his mark over here.

Vagana's regular game time in the NSW Cup enabled Trinity to take advantage of a recent amendment to visa requirements that makes it easier for clubs to sign young overseas talent.

New Wakefield Trinity signing Isaiah Vagana is following in his famous father's footsteps in coming to play rugby league in England. Picture: Wakefield Trinity

Whereas previously the threshold was 50 per cent of NRL matches in the qualifying period or regular international appearances, now players aged 24 or under will be granted a governing body endorsement if they have featured in 75 per cent of games at NSW Cup or Queensland Cup level, in this case during the 2023 season.

Vagana, who can play at prop or in the back row, has been given the number 19 shirt at Trinity and strengthens Powell's pack for the campaign ahead.

Trinity have been installed as Championship favourites following some big recruiting while they have been able to hold onto some key players from their Super League squad.

Powell explained how the move for Vagana came about.

In a club interview he said: "There's potentially an ability to bring some players in that didn't qualify before.

"We've had another look at the market. We want to get it right so if we bring anyone in, we've got to be certain that they'll take us into Super League.

"We're constantly looking to evolve our squad over the next few years but that change of the rules has opened up an avenue for us to explore.

"Steve Mills (recruitment manager) has got great relationships with agents over in Australia and is in constant conversations to see who's available, whether they want to come to the UK and fit into the way we want to do things.”