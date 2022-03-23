Wakefield Trinity's stadium redevelopment takes a positive step forward

Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue Stadium. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The club has announced the signing of the S106 Agreement, which is an agreement between the club, Newmarket Lane Limited and Wakefield Council which covers both the redevelopment of the stadium as well as Plot 8 at Newmarket Lane, Wakefield – which had previously been set aside for a new stadium.

Preliminary work on the stadium redevelopment is already underway and the club is expecting to carry out major structural work, beginning with the demolition of the existing East Stand, from early July.

A £2m grant from Wakefield Council will help towards the cost of redevelopment. Wakefield Trinity chairman, John Minards, said: “This marks another significant milestone.

"The S106 Agreement, together with the contribution from Wakefield Council via the Sports Resilience Fund means that we now not only have the planning permission for our redevelopment but, importantly, have the funding confirmed as in place.

"It is now three years since we completed the purchase of the freehold of the stadium. I am delighted that we finally got to this important stage despite the headwinds of the global pandemic and ongoing world events which have threatened to blow us off course.