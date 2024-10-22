Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dust has hardly begun to settle on Wakefield Trinity’s groundbreaking Championship treble achievements - but head coach Daryl Powell believes they are merely the foundations for being able to execute “something special in the future.”

Powell’s side put on an astonishing display of rugby league in Saturday’s Grand Final showdown with Toulouse, winning the contest, comfortably, 36-0, to add to this season’s League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup triumphs.

It was the kind of performance which would have had Super League sides taking considerable notice.

And although, up to press (Tuesday), the official IMG gradings have not been revealed confirming whether or not Trin have made it back to the top tier, Powell believes the future is bright at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Daryl Powell celebrates the Championship Grand Final victory. Picture by Scott Merrylees.

He said: “It was a Super League standard performance. I thought we defended so well and it didn’t really matter what was going on at the other end with Toulouse. We were really impregnable.

“As a team, we have grown so much over the year. What you saw against Toulouse was a coming together of a group of blokes who have been so committed to what we’ve done. In the two biggest games we have played this year, the two finals, we have been unbelievably good.

“Our discipline was impeccable, our kicking game was outstanding and defensively we were very, very difficult to break down. And when you’re not giving penalties away and defending with such intent you are going to control territory and possession.

“Everybody was outstanding. They have shown an unbelievable standard. It’s been pretty special.”

He added: “I think we are in a great place. Everything about the club. You just need to take a look around. It is such a changed environment. The crowds that we have had, the supporters have been unbelievable all year, at home, away, at Wembley, wherever we have been.

“The club, I think, is unrecognisable and you have got to thank Matt Ellis and his family for a lot of that. Some of the things they have done are amazing. And, on the back of that, we have gone about our work and everybody at the club has done a great job.

“We have set a foundation for ourselves and it gives us a great chance of doing something special in the future.

“Nobody wants to get relegated but I think it’s been good for the club, to reset and grow.”