Wakefield Trinity's Willie Poching earns Super League award

Willie Poching. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Poching was named as Trinity’s permanent head coach last week after turning the club’s fortunes around during his spell in interim charge.

He becomes the fifth and final coach to collect the award this season. After replacing Chris Chester in August, Poching guided Trinity to five wins in seven games, including three wins from their final four outings.

With voting for September’s award judged on Rounds 22 to 25, Poching was unanimously chosen as coach of the month.

Home victories against both Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC as well as the win over Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend, earned Poching the gong for September.

One member of the voting panel explained: “There will be few more popular nor deserving choices than Willie Poching this month, who has galvanised Wakefield and seemingly woken them from their slumber.

"Confidence is hard to gain but easily lost, although Poching has belied that adage. He and Andy Last always look so measured up in the box but they have got Trinity playing and most importantly winning.”