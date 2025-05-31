Max Jowitt starred for Wakefield Trinity again at Headingley with another double. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity’s three-game winning streak was ended by fellow in-form side Leeds Rhinos despite a brave second half fightback at an emotionally-charged Headingley.

Played just 48 hours before the first anniversary of rugby league and Rhinos legend Rob Burrow’s sad passing, this Round 13 West Yorkshire derby marked Leeds’ annual MND awareness game.

The build-up saw a host of tributes from Burrow’s former Rhinos’ team-mates and his father, Geoff, while highlights of his memorable playing career were displayed on the big screen.

And it was apt the Rhinos were inspired by half-back Jake Connor who set up the opening try for Harry Newman before getting on the trysheet himself on his way to ten of their 22 first half points.

Action from Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Trinity’s only points of the opening period came from Lachlan Walmsley’s converted try but they rarely looked like the side which had scored a staggering 305 points in their first 12 games, and 144 in their last three as they brushed aside Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils.

However, a magical second half double from Max Jowitt - adding to the two tries he scored on the opening weekend here at Headingley - got Trinity back to within four points at 22-18 with 15 minutes remaining but they could not find another score to complete what would have been a remarkable turnaround.

Jowitt’s first two tries here in 2025 helped Trinity triumph 14-12 in Round 1 but this contest was always going to be a challenge for Daryl Powell’s men considering the Rhinos had won their previous three games as well, and were roared on by a raucous, and emotional, home crowd.

Powell, who gave Burrow his Super League debut, made three changes to the 17 which produced that record-breaking 72-10 win over Salford with Oliver Pratt, Liam Hood and Josh Griffin coming in.

But it was Leeds, in a special one-off kit to mark the MND awareness fixture, who started the game the better with Connor proving difficult to stop. And when the first try arrived on ten minutes, there were no complaints from the visitors.

It had been coming.

And it was Connor who created it with a kick which Newman jumped highest to catch and spin over the line.

That was three in two games for the centre after his double at Castleford last Saturday.

Trinity applied a bit of pressure after Corey Hall had been taken off the ball but an error early into the set, in good position, ended in disappointment. Caius Faatili then lost the ball. It just summed up Wakey’s start to the game.

And they were punished when the excellent Connor got past three Wakefield defenders to extend the lead before converting his own try.

The visitors got on the board three minutes later when Walmsley flew over in the far corner after great work by Mason Lino and Hall but with six minutes of the first half remaining, the Rhinos got their third try of the afternoon through Riley Lumb after a great team move.

Two Connor penalties made it 22-6 at the half-time hooter and Trinity had a mountain to climb.

But Jowitt showed great agility to make it onto his own grubber kick for 22-12 just ten minutes into the second half.

Leeds were rattled and they barely got out of their own half against a now dogged Wakefield outfit.

And the nerves were jangling even more amongst the home fans when Jowitt, found by Hall, raced through for another converted try, despite the Rhinos appealing for an obstruction.

That got Wakefield back to within four points at 22-18 but they couldn’t force another try to complete the fairytale fightback.

Leeds: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Croft, Palasia, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Bentley, Watkins

Interchanges: Holroyd, Lisone, Jenkins, Smith

Tries: Newman, Connor, Lumb

Conversions: Connor (3)

Penalties: Connor (2)

Wakefield: Rourke, Walmsley, Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Jowitt, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts

Interchanges: Scott, Vagana, Cozza, Smith

Tries: Walmsley, Jowitt (2)

Conversions: Jowitt (3)

Referee: Chris Kendall