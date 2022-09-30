Wakefield Trinity's young player of the year Corey Hall extends stay at Belle Vue

The highly regarded 20-year-old has signed a new contract at the club which will extend his stay with Trinity until at least the end of 2024.

And Applegarth is happy that Hall, who is sponsored by Temp Station, has pledged his future to the Wakefield club after enjoying an outstanding first season for the club in Super League.

He said: “I’m delghted to have Corey all sorted as I think he has a massive future in the game.

Corey Hall has extended his stay at Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"He took his chance last year and cemented himself as a regular in the team and I’m looking forward to working with him again this coming season.

“Corey is a player who keeps his head down and works hard on his game every single day and I think he has so much potential.

"To have him secured for another two years is fantastic for the club.”

Hall was voted Trinity’s young player of the year in 2022 after making 24 appearances in his first season in the senior team.

He has forming an exciting partnership on the left-edge with another youngster, Lewis Murphy, and has also showing some versatility by playing in the second-row on a number of occasions.

Primarily a centre, though, he came through Trinity’s youth system at scholarship level back in 2018, before moving on to Leeds Rhinos. After appearing four times for the Rhinos, Hall moved back to Belle Vue ahead of the 2022 season.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here for the next couple of years,” said Hall.

“My first season was unbelievable really when I think about where I was right at the start.

"I never imagined I would make that many appearances. It’s now just whetted my appetite for more in 2023 and after enjoying a break away in the off-season, I’m now looking forward to getting back into pre-season to kick on next year.

"I just want to keep on getting better.”