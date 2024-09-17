Wakefield Trinity's young star Noah Booth speaks of 'dream come true' as he commits to Belle Vue club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Promising young full-back Noah Booth is delighted to be staying at Wakefield Trinity after confirming he has signed a new one-year extension to his contract with the Belle Vue club.

In a breakthrough year with Trinity Booth has made eight first team appearances in 2024 and has impressed the coaching staff with his ability and development.

He was man of the match in the recernt game against Whitehaven and is really enjoying his rugby league with Wakefield.

He said: “The first day I came to the club I instantly knew that it was the place for me. The club feels like one big family.

Noah Booth has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at Wakefield Trinity.

"I’d like to thank Matt and Powelly for giving me this extension.

"The club is going places and it’s great to be a part of it.

"The coaches here have helped me to hold myself in a better way both on and off the field.

"I’ve grown up watching players like Luke Gale and watching teams that Daryl has coached and now to be in an environment with them is like a dream come true.”

After coming through the youth ranks with Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves, Booth made his way back to West Yorkshire just before the start of the season to sign for Trinity.

He made his debut in the 110-0 victory over Newcastle Thunder in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, scoring a try in the game.

Booth has spent the majority of the year honing his craft within the Trinity Reserves side with some impressive performances that have not gone unnoticed.

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell said: “Noah has been a great addition to our squad this year and has looked pretty good when he has played in the first team.

"I’m delighted he’s agreed to stay for a further season and I’m looking forward to see how we can develop as a quality outside back for the future.”

Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “It’s great to extend Noah’s time here at Wakefield Trinity for another 12 months, he has come on leaps and bounds since joining us in January and I’m looking forward to seeing him develop going forward.”