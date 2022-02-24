Wakefield Trinity's Harry Bowes battles with Catalans Dragons Sam Tomkins in Perpignan last week. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Bowes, 20, is likely to start at hooker for Trinity as they take on Saints with Liam Hood ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Bowes was deployed at half-back in last weekend’s narrow defeat to Catalans Dragons but head coach Willie Poching intends to use him in his more familiar position at hooker, as he goes up against one of the best No 9s in the Super League era in Roby.

“You have got to start off somewhere, why not start against one of the best our competition has ever had,” said Poching.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“James Roby is still going as good as he ever has. We use the term legend quite loosely at times but he is a Super League legend for what he has done.

“I know that Harry will be excited to go up against someone of his stature. We are excited to see Harry go up against him. He is learning some good habits from some of our experienced players.

“He is a physical player but he is learning the intricacies of playing at hooker.”

Wakefield are still searching for their first win of the campaign, while Saints have won both of their competitive outings in 2022.

“You have got to do what you do well and do it consistently for 80 minutes, that is the biggest challenge,” added Poching of how his side need to approach the game. “They (St Helens) have defended with a tenacity and intensity in the first few rounds.

“It is about being able to hold your composure when that is happening. It is a physical game and sometimes when you get put on your backside, you get up and go again.”