Warriors turn screw in second half to beat Featherstone Lions

Myton Warriors leapfrogged Featherstone Lions into fourth spot in the National Conference Division Three, courtesy of Saturday’s 31-12 verdict at the Millpond.

The sides had been level at 6-6 at the break but the Lions, who had lost 46-10 in Hull, paid dearly for the sin-binning of Liam Kay on 53 minutes for lashing out, although Myton’s Keelan Gregg was yellow-carded at around the same time for a professional foul.

The Warriors were, by the 62nd minute, 19-6 ahead, having registered tries by Nathan Slater and Dec Opie, with Jack Sanderson adding both goals and Slater firing a field goal.

Jack Sanderson added a touchdown before Sam Millard dotted down for Featherstone with Kay, who had improved Chris Bingham’s opener, kicking his second goal.

Sam Millard crossed the whitewash but it wasn't enough to save Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Myton, however, closed with Slater’s second try and a fifth conversion for Sanderson, who had improved Ellis Wray’s early effort.

Meanwhile, Beverley, who are battling against having to seek re-election through finishing in the bottom two, staged a major upset by toppling second-placed Saddleworth 36-34.

Leaders Keighley Albion also lost to a side in the bottom two, Millom prevailing 24-12, allowing Bentley to regain pole position, courtesy of an 18-16 victory at Milford.

Leigh East beat Distington 36-24 in a clash of teams targeting play-off berths.

In the Premier Division, Lock Lane suffered a 22-12 home loss to Thatto Heath Crusaders, who notched their third successive win.

The Castleford side had recovered from 10-0 down at the break to lead 12-10, courtesy of a try and two goals by Connor Jordan and a Leyton Davies touchdown.

But Thatto, who had opened with tries by Ryan Forshaw and Brad Ashurst, regrouped with unanswered scores by Forshaw and, in the last minute, David Pike’s clincher, with Ryan Houghton booting his third goal.

The Lane, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone, four points behind fourth-from-bottom York Acorn with only four matches left, after seven defeats on the hoof.

Lane’s Dylan Whittaker and Adam Saunders of Thatto were sin-binned at around the same time in the closing quarter for professional fouls.

Dewsbury Moor have joined Leigh Miners Rangers in suffering relegation after losing 56-6 at West Bowling who, go second in the table, courtesy of Rochdale Mayfield’s win over West Hull.

Mayfield exacted retribution for the 34-4 thrashing in Hull with an equally emphatic 38-10 verdict.

Siddal are now four points clear at the top, having thumped Wath Brow Hornets 34-0, by way of revenge for the 28-12 defeat in Cumbria.

Reigning champions Hunslet ARLFC continued their run of good form. A 50-10 success over York Acorn was the south Leeds side’s third win on the trot.

Waterhead Warriors remain in fourth spot after recording five successive wins, a 64-6 romp past Leigh Miners Rangers representing their latest success.