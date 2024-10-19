WATCH: Fans share support for Wakefield Trinity as huge Championship Grand Final begins

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Oct 2024, 20:03 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 20:25 BST
Thousands of fans have descended on the DIY Kitchen Stadium to watch Wakefield Trinity face Toulouse.

The Trin are currently facing off against Toulouse to win the Championship Grand Final.

Ahead of the match, numerous fans shared their support.

Andrew Schofield, who donned his best Trin flag covered in the team’s recent victories, said: “It’ll be a good match.

"We’ve got this – Iwas more nervous about last week’s game!”

Fan, Tom Jones (who specified he is not the award-winning Welsh singer) also shared his support – and his lack of worry.

He said: “I’m not nervus, we’re a great team and it will be a great match!”

One fan currently supporting the team, is Kieron – who once played against Toulouse as part of Dewsbury Moor years ago.

He said: “When I played against them (Toulouse) they were a small team them so to see them in the Championship is impressive.”

Kieron is attending the game with his son, Joel, who is a mascot for the match.

He continued: "It’s a full circle moment.”

Fans are sharing their support for the Trin as they play in the Championship Grand Final.

1. MixCollage-19-Oct-2024-07-05-PM-1662.jpg

Fans are sharing their support for the Trin as they play in the Championship Grand Final. Photo: National World

Fans arriving at DIY Kitchen Stadium ahead of the game.

2. Up the Trin!

Fans arriving at DIY Kitchen Stadium ahead of the game. Photo: National World

Mascot, Daddy Cool, was out with the fans sharing his support.

3. Daddy Cool!

Mascot, Daddy Cool, was out with the fans sharing his support. Photo: National World

Thousands of fans are hoping the Trin aren't going "Toulouse".

4. Championship Final

Thousands of fans are hoping the Trin aren't going "Toulouse". Photo: National World

