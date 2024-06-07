WATCH: Trinity fans wave off Wakefield to Wembley

By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wakefield Trinity fans descended on Belle Vue this afternoon to wave their heroes off to Wembley.

Trin are travelling down to the national stadium for the 1895 Cup final tomorrow (Saturday, June 8, kick off 5.45pm) against Sheffield Eagles - the club’s first appearance at Wembley since 1979.

And fans, in high spirits after an exceptional start to the 2024 campaign, gathered outside the ground to deliver a fond farewell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wakefield Express was there as the players received a warm round of applause as they made their way to the coach before setting off on the journey to the capital.

We will also have a special gallery of photos which will be published on the website later this afternoon as fans provided their thoughts on Trinity’s first game at Wembley in 45 years.

Related topics:WembleyTrinityWakefield TrinityWakefieldBelle VueSheffield Eagles

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice