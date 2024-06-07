WATCH: Trinity fans wave off Wakefield to Wembley
Trin are travelling down to the national stadium for the 1895 Cup final tomorrow (Saturday, June 8, kick off 5.45pm) against Sheffield Eagles - the club’s first appearance at Wembley since 1979.
And fans, in high spirits after an exceptional start to the 2024 campaign, gathered outside the ground to deliver a fond farewell.
The Wakefield Express was there as the players received a warm round of applause as they made their way to the coach before setting off on the journey to the capital.
We will also have a special gallery of photos which will be published on the website later this afternoon as fans provided their thoughts on Trinity’s first game at Wembley in 45 years.
