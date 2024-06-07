Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Trinity fans descended on Belle Vue this afternoon to wave their heroes off to Wembley.

Trin are travelling down to the national stadium for the 1895 Cup final tomorrow (Saturday, June 8, kick off 5.45pm) against Sheffield Eagles - the club’s first appearance at Wembley since 1979.

And fans, in high spirits after an exceptional start to the 2024 campaign, gathered outside the ground to deliver a fond farewell.

The Wakefield Express was there as the players received a warm round of applause as they made their way to the coach before setting off on the journey to the capital.