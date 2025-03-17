'We feel we're in a good place to compete' for Challenge Cup honours says Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell

Tom Johnstone attacks the Huddersfield Giants line. Picture: Paul Butterfield

​Daryl Powell is eyeing another Wembley appearance with his Wakefield Trinity team after their 22-12 victory over Huddersfield Giants sealed a quarter-final place in this year’s Betfred Challenge Cup.

Two more wins would see Trinity follow up their memorable 2024 Wembley win in the 1895 Cup with an even more memorable occasion and the head coach believes his side are capable of getting there.

"There are still good teams in the competition but there's going to be a new winner (after Wigan were knocked out by Hull) and we feel like we're in a good place to compete,” said Trinity boss Powell.

"Everybody is motivated to get to Wembley. We did it last year in the 1895 Cup and whilst it's a little bit different, you're still playing in the iconic stadium and it feels special.

"Those opportunities don't happen too much for a lot of teams. It's an iconic competition.

"We won't look too far ahead but you've got to be in it to win it – and we're still in it."

Trinity were disrupted as they lost Max Jowitt and Matty Storton to injuries in the first half, but coped to score 16 unanswered points in the second half to run out convincing winners in the end at the John Smith’s Stadium

"We started the game great then got reeled in a little bit and got rattled by the changes,” explained Powell.

"Second half I thought we were courageous. To lose the players that we did and to have to move around players to play in different positions I thought it was a big win for us.

"The halves did really well and got control in the second half and it gave us the opportunity to score points.

"We dominated and spent a lot of time in attacking positions. It gave us a chance to reel them in and obviously we didn’t concede any points in the second half, which is always pleasing.

“We defended really well second half and we hung together.

Powell was pleased with the contribution of Tom Johnstone, who scored two tries in the win.

He added: “He didn’t have a full pre-season and he’s been sort of piecing his game together. For him to get two tries is great. We all know what a class finisher he is and he’s getting fitter every week, he’s doing a good job.”