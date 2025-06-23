'We haven’t backed up a performance yet this year' admits Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire was frustrated after his side's Hull KR defeat. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

​Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire praised Hull KR, but bemoaned his side’s lack of consistency after they were nilled and well beaten on their home turf.

Rovers ran in nine unanswered tries as they produced a complete performance to underline their credentials as Super League winners, but for the Tigers it was a back to the drawing board display after the promise of their previous week’s win at Hull FC.

“I thought Hull KR were very good, they’re just the benchmark for everybody at the minute,” said McGuire. "We just couldn’t find a way to get in the game.

“We had some moments where we stuck in there, but it’s disappointing because I thought we did some really good things this week and we were really positive but we’re not where we need to be.

"We need to keep working hard, we’ve got to find a way and do the right things in practice during the week.

“We had some moments where I thought we were okay, but not enough of them. Physically they played the ball on their terms and we played the ball on their terms so we could never get momentum and every time they went to an edge they looked like they’d cause us trouble. Ultimately we were well beaten.

“We’ve got some things to fix up. I thought we were pretty well beaten and Hull KR were deserved winners and much the better team.

“The consistency is something we’re looking for and we can’t get it at the minute, it seems to be one good, one bad, one good and good teams play well every week and KR are showing that. We have some improvement in us but we’ve got to keep working.

“Our journey does have bumps in the road and those are the ones you learn from and get better from. We haven’t backed up a performance yet this year, which is hindering us.”

It does not get any easier for Cas with a home game against second-placed Wigan Warriors this Saturday (8pm).

They could, however, be boosted by the return of young full-back Fletcher Rooney and back rower Jeremiah Simbiken after injury while McGuire will also check on the availability of the influential Tex Hoy who has missed the last two matches.