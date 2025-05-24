George Lawler leads a Tigers charge in the game with Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire believes his side are still on the right track despite suffering their fourth derby defeat of 2025 when losing 29-6 to Leeds Rhinos.

McGuire did not think the final score reflected the match as his team did not get the rub of the green and had to cope with adversity, being down to 12 men early on through the sin-binning of Liam Horne and losing key player Tom Amone to injury in the first half.

They were already without injured captain Sam Wood, but showed spirit to stay in the contest as long as they did and the coach was pleased with aspects of the performance despite the defeat.

"There were loads of positives for us to take from the game – the way that we worked hard, the way we scrambled defensively.

​“I am really proud of the commitment and effort of the players. If we keep doing that we will win more than we lose.

"You can take a defeat if you’ve left everything out there and I think they did that.”

"We haven’t got the win and there’s an element of frustration in that, but as long as you can see development or growth and see the players improving we know we’re on the right track.

"We’ve just got to keep working hard and good times are around the corner, but it’s going to be through hard work, commitment and patience where we get there.”

Danny McGuire believes the 29-6 scoreline didn't reflect the overall contest.

McGuire expects to be without Wood and Amone again for Friday’s trip to Warrington Wolves.

He explained: “Woody’s been struggling with a shoulder problem for a few weeks and he’s played through it, he’s played tough. And he just couldn’t get through training – Louis Senior was ready and I thought he was very good.

"Woody will hopefully be back in a few weeks, maybe back after the (Challenge Cup final) break.”

On Amone, McGuire added: “I think it was a combination of a decent concussion and his groin so he probably would have struggled to carry on."

Alex Mellor was one of the Tigers’ best performers after signing a new deal to stay with Cas until 2027.

“I’m really pleased we’ve put pen to paper with Alex," said director of rugby Chris Chester. "He’s been our most consistent player in the side this season and has shown extraordinary leadership on and off the field."

Mellor added: "The club is working hard on and off the field and I’m excited to be a part of the process for the next three years. I can’t wait to see where we can take this great club.”