'We weren't tough enough to defend our line' says Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire after Catalans defeat

Brad Singleton looks to make ground on his Castleford Tigers debut against Catalans Dragons. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

​Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire admitted his side were beaten down the middle when they lost 26-4 to Catalans Dragons in soggy conditions at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The wet weather played into the hands of the French team with the sheer size in their line-up making it easier for them to gain ground. And they played the conditions better than the home team with a much superior kicking game as well to run out convincing winners.

It would have been closer had the Tigers taken their chances in the first half, but it was a real day to forget for McGuire and his side.

He said: “I thought we started the game well and created some opportunities.

"I thought we had two or three really good opportunities and we didn’t quite ice them in those first 10 minutes and then we just weren’t tough enough to defend our line.

“Two really soft tries in the first half that puts you under pressure and they handled the conditions better than us.

"We made far too many errors and there was a lack of discipline at times.

"I thought they just did what they needed to do in the second half, finished their sets well and probably with their big fellas wore us down a little bit and we weren’t able to find a way.”

New signing Brad Singleton came straight into the Cas side to give them a bit more size, but they found it difficult to make ground down the middle in the early stages and had to move the ball wide to have any joy.

This was not easy in the atrocious conditions, but they did it well to create an early chance for Innes Senior who got the ball down over the line only for a no try decision from the video referee for a double movement.

By then the hosts were 10-0 down after tries from Tevita Pangai Jr and Alrix Da Costa were too easily conceded.

Two penalties for late tackles allowed Sam Tomkins to take the lead out to 14-0 at half-time.

It was always going to be a big task in the increasingly heavy and slippery conditions to cut into that lead and it got worse for the Tigers after the break as Fouad Yaha and Tomkins added further Dragons tries.

They did keep going and had the better of the final quarter with Senior diving over in the corner for an unconverted try in a move started by a Singleton offload. But it was all too little, too late on a sorry, soggy day for Cas.