‘We’re going to be a fair force’ - Daryl Powell ‘keeps telling’ Wakefield Trinity players ‘how good they are going to be’ ahead of Leigh Leopards double header

Wakefield Trinity go into their Super League and Challenge Cup double header with Leigh Leopards with Daryl Powell insisting his side are “going to be a fair force” in 2025.

Trin make the trip to Leigh Sports Village on Friday, March 28 (kick off 8pm) for a Round 6 Super League clash with the second-placed Leopards, who lost for the first time this season, 30-0, at leaders Hull KR on Sunday.

Powell’s men then play host to Leigh a week later in the quarter finals of the Challenge Cup.

Despite a third straight home defeat in Super League against Hull FC last week, Wakey will be entering the important double header in high spirits after eye-catching away victories at Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, as well as at Huddersfield in the cup.

“We have got such a team here,” Powell insisted. “They don’t know how good they are going to be but I keep telling them.

“It will happen where we piece things together on a consistent basis and we’re going to be a fair force I think.

“Until then we are going to have a couple of frustrating bits where we learn what kind of team we are and how good we can be.”

Trinity’s narrow defeat at the DIY Kitchens Stadium last Friday evening followed on from another close loss against Hull KR in Round 2, before St Helens won more convincingly, 26-6.

Insisting it isn’t a subject that deserves “talking about” at this current stage of the season, the head coach said:

“I don’t think we’re being too desperate as you just end up creating angst. We spoke about it, it is important but two of the three games have been pretty close.

“We should have won that game against Hull. There isn’t any point talking about it over much because it just creates something that you don’t really need.

“I want players to be going out there pretty focused but not worrying about the outcome. It’s more about what they are doing on the field that’s important.”

Castleford Tigers kick off Round 6 when they host Hull FC on Thursday, March 27 (kick off 8pm).