Westgate Common's Challenge Cup heroes prepare to tackle Police
Westgate Common ARLFC are preparing for possibly the biggest game in their history when they play in the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup on Sunday.
The Wakefield-based Pennine League side shocked National Conference Division One side Crosfields in the first round when they beat them 36-18 and they will now be looking for a second victory in the competition when up against Great Britain Police.
It is an away tie with the game taking place at the Portico Vine Panthers ground, in St Helens, kick-off 2pm, and a third round spot against a likely semi-professional outfit at stake.
Westgate are running a supporters bus to the game, but there is limited availability left for a seat on the coach, which sets off from Whinny Moor at 10.30am.
The Police team is likely to provide stiff opposition as they also saw off National Conference League opposition in the first round, beating Featherstone Lions 20-6.
They warmed up for the tie with a 40-22 victory over Eastmoor Dragons in a friendly on Friday evening.
The Dragons opened and closed the scoring with tries by Richard Colley and Lewi Bayliss.
Between-times, though, they were limited to touchdowns by Robbie Powell, James Hopkinson and Bayliss, plus a Johnny Johnson goal, as the Police, who led 34-8 as the hour beckoned, generally held sway.
The visitors’ try-scorers were Nathan Lyon and Rob Gatefield, with a couple each, Phil Rice, Aaron Hill and Tom Connick; Rob Marsh added six goals.