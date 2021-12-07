Who were the winners as Eastmoor Dragons handed out their end of season awards?
Eastmoor Dragons looked back on their 2021 season when they held their annual presentation evening.
After a shortened season for both of the Dragons’ open age teams they were able to look back proudly on the efforts and results both their National Conference League and Yorkshire Men’s League sides have come away with and there was much to be encouraged about going forward.
Awards winners were:
Clubman of the Year - Nigel Padgett.
National Conference League:
Coaches Players and Players’ Player - Alfie Goddard.
Player of the Year and Supporters Player - Declan Nicholson.
Young player of the Year - Zak Burnside.
Most Improved - Declan Rowlett.
Yorkshire Men’s League:
Coaches Player(s) - Jamie Deal and Jake Lord.
Young Player of the Year - Logan Marrs.
Players’ Player and Player of the Year - Jack Raby.
Most Improved - Declan Rowlett.