‘Why is my name up there?’ - Wakefield Trinity record breaker Max Jowitt on completing his own ‘crazy’ treble
While everyone connected with the club had their eyes set on Saturday evening’s Grand Final with Toulouse, where victory would complete the Championship treble, Jowitt was in the midst of accomplishing his own special triple triumph.
Because before Jowitt could help his team-mates over the line in the showpiece occasion, the full-back had his own personal, treasured day in marrying his girlfriend, Lauren, at Wharfedale Grange, between Leeds and Harrogate - just two days before the Grand Final itself.
“It had been a crazy week,” Jowitt admitted to the Wakefield Express. “Building up to the wedding we were running around like mad-heads trying to get everything sorted, and then to have the Grand Final a couple of days after, it’s not how I would have planned it but it has worked out perfectly.
“Thursday was an amazing day, a day I will never forget.”
He won’t be forgetting the Grand Final in a hurry either.
Three conversions from his trusted right boot not only helped Wakefield on their way to a remarkably comfortable 36-0 win over Toulouse - and the Championship treble - but it also signalled he had become the all-time points scorer in a single season in British rugby league history.
His third conversion took him to 500 points.
One wedding. Three team trophies. And an all-time record.
“It’s not really sunk in,” Jowitt confessed.
Revealing his thoughts on achieving the points record, he said:
“It had been on my mind for the past month or so. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t in the back of my mind (against Toulouse).
“I kicked the first one and then at the second it was like, ‘It’s time’. It was a bit of a weight off my shoulders.
“It hasn’t really sunk in with the names that are up there. I think, ‘Why is my name up there?’
“It shouldn’t be up there. But I’ll take it.”
Jowitt’s Grand Final ended prematurely after receiving a head-knock. He was standing on the sidelines, shocked, when the retiring Jermaine McGillvary nailed a sensational conversion from out wide.
“I saw that kick and I thought, ‘What have I been doing kicking all this year?!’ he joked.
“Jez has had an unbelievable career, a Great Britain and England international, he played so many games for Huddersfield and he’s finished it at Wakefield.
“I had played against him a lot. He’s a class player and a class person as well. I wish him nothing but the best in retirement.”
Jowitt also had some lovely words for departing captain Matty Ashurst and the also-retiring Luke Gale.
He said: “Me and Tash have come through Wakefield since I first joined. We have spent the last ten years here together. He has been an unbelievable servant to this club.
“Galey has also been unbelievable. It is class that he’s staying around the lads. He has had an unbelievable career.
“The knowledge that he can pass down to the young lads in the academy will be class and they will become really good players.”
The hometown lad, now 27, is “excited” for Trin’s future.
He said: “Since Matt’s (Ellis) took over this year, the amount of work him and his family have done is unbelievable. It’s not a one year fix for this club. It’s for five, six years that we’re going to be building this club.
“The players that we have signed are top class international signings, probably players fans thought they’d never see.
“It’s weird but exciting. Everybody involved at Wakefield is excited.”
