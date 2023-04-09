Will Tate will be a good signing for Castleford Tigers' long term future says interim boss Andy Last

Tate is going straight into consideration for the first team after arriving at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on a two-and-a-half-year deal.The 21-year-old back can play centre of full-back and is seen as an ideal youing replacement for Jake Mamo who recently left the club having retired.

“He’s a good addition to the squad. With Jake Mamo retiring we had a little bit more room with the salary cap to make some additions and Luis (Johnson) and Will are two players that have got youth on their side and lots of first team experience.

"They’re good signings for the long-term future of Castleford Tigers.“The youth department know Will very well from our time at Hull and the City of Hull Academy. He was a player that we identified who we wanted to sign for Hull FC.

Will Tate has signed for Castleford Tigers from Hull KR. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"Hull KR picked him up and he made his way into the first team side at Rovers. He played first team games in 2020 and in the semi-final against Catalans Dragons in the play-offs.

"He’s someone who is versatile. He can play centre and he’s also an accomplished full-back. He fits a good position for us in the sense that he can cover numerous positions.“The guys at Hull KR didn’t want to lose him and he’s someone we’re looking forward to having with us at Castleford.”

Tate played for Scunthorpe Rugby Union Club as a youngster before switching to the League code with Cottingham Tigers ARLFC and Skirlaugh at youth level, before signing for the City of Hull Academy in 2017.

As a senior, Tate has featured for Hull KR in 2022 while also spending time on loan at Rochdale Hornets, Dewsbury Rams and Workington Town.

He is now looking forward to getting going at the Castleford and said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get the deal done.

"I think it’s a great opportunity for me and I really like the direction the club seems to be going in so I’m really looking forward to it.

"I’m good friends with Luis Johnson so I’ll be following him over. I played with Muizz Mustapha, Albert Vete and a few other lads from a few years back at Rovers so I’m excited to link back up with them and spend more time with them.“You can expect 100 per cent effort every week. All players make errors, but I always back my work rate over anyone else.

"I’m one who will turn up and do the tough stuff if necessary.