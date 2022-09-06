Willie Poching pays tribute to Wakefield Trinity's 'great servants'
Head coach Willie Poching has gone on record to thank the departing players who have given their all in the Wakefield Trinity cause in recent months.
Trinity will be losing 10 of their current first team squad now the 2022 season has ended, but a number of those players have still continued to get stuck in for the club to ensure their Super League relegation fight was won.
Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Tinirau Arona and Yusuf Aydin all played in the final game of the season – an unlucky golden point loss at play-offs bound Huddersfield Giants – and although they could not quite manage a winning send-off, they left with praise ringing in their ears.
"They are great servants of the game. Every one of them, especially the guys that have been here for a while, have made a massive contribution to the culture of the club,” said Trinity boss Poching.
"It's hard when you have players leave, especially those who give so much to the club, but they go with our blessings. Once a Wakefield player, always a Wakefield player.
"I'm proud of them and the spirit they showed in tough circumstances at times – we lost a centre and played people out of position – but we didn't lose the effort and desire.
"I commend them for expressing themselves and having some fun along the way."
The long serving Fifita is expected to return home to Australia to be closer to his family and has said he would like to play alongside his twin, Andrew, for one last season.
Arona could also be heading home down under after seven seasons at Wakefield.
Half-back Miller, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to local rivals Castleford Tigers while Aydin, along with the currently injured James Batchelor, will play for Hull KR next season.
England international winger Tom Johnstone is also leaving to join Catalans Dragons and another key player from recent years, Bill Tupou, has announced his retirement.
Loose forward Brad Walker has been linked with a move to League One champions Keighley.
Trinity are now moving on with their own recruitment. They are looking to secure a permanent deal for full-back Jamie Shaul following his loan spell at the club and other players who could come on their radar include half-back Luke Gale, who has been released by Hull, and winger Tom Briscoe, who is surplus to requirements at Leeds.