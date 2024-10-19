Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Trinity completed a remarkable Championship treble as they thrashed Toulouse in the Grand Final at a packed DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a wonderful, emotional and electric night where Max Jowitt broke the all-time record for most points scored by a player in a single season in the history of rugby league, and four departing Wakefield players - Derrell Olpherts, Matty Ashurst, Jermaine McGillvary and Iain Thornley - got on the trysheet, Trin produced one of their finest performances of a long, gruelling season, running out comfortable 36-0 winners.

And there have been many superb displays to choose from during 2024 as Trin cantered to claim the League Leaders’ Shield as well as lifting the 1895 Cup after dismantling Sheffield Eagles at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Grand Final showdown was probably all over at half-time with those four tries, along with three kicks from the record-breaking full-back, providing a commanding 22-0 cushion.

Club captain goes over for a try in the Championship Grand Final for Wakefield trinity. Photo by Kevin Creighton.

Oliver Pratt extended the lead in the second half before Olpherts and McGillvary grabbed their doubles.

The retiring McGillvary even converted his own try as he bowed out of the game in euphoric style.

Daryl Powell made just the one change from the 17 which had to dig deep to beat York Knights with Lachlan Walmsley coming onto the bench with Josh Griffin suffering a hip injury in last weekend’s 22-13 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like most finals, both teams felt their way into the game, although Pratt looked to break its caginess by finding Olpherts after a quick dart, but the winger couldn’t keep hold of the ball.

Jermaine McGillvary goes over for one of his two tries against Toulouse in the Championship Grand Final. Photo by Kevin Creighton.

There was controversy moments later as Olly Ashall-Bott kneed Liam Hood in the head after jumping over the hooker, which resulted in the Wakefield star going off for a HIA. But Toulouse’s full-back was unpunished by the referee.

Thornley and McGillvary combined to put the ball out of play, despite the best efforts of Mason Lino, as thoughts, momentarily turned back to last weekend.

Wakey made 13 errors in that come-from-behind victory over York. But Powell, who likened the winning dressing room to a scene out of “The Apprentice cafe”, insisted his side would be hard to beat against a Toulouse side who were the only team to beat them in an otherwise faultless Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when the French visitors knocked on in the 15th minute, Wakey punished them with aplomb, working the ball from right to left, with the soon-to-be record-breaking Jowitt throwing out wide for Olpherts, who opened the scoring.

Jowitt converted a difficult kick. He was now level with the great Lewis Jones from the 1956-57 season. Just one point to go.

A bigger cheer was saved by the vast majority of the 8,016 crowd as the terrific Trin defence dragged a Toulouse player into touch.

But the volume was cranked up further when captain Ashurst raced over the line after combining well with Luke Gale and Jowitt. Jowitt could have broken the record in style but, instead, he selflessly went back inside for Ashurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Salford star has spent ten years at the club. Did he just save the greatest moment of his Belle Vue career until the very end?

Jowitt nailed the conversion to confirm the record.

McGillvary didn’t look like retirement age as he sprinted over for his first, which allowed Jowitt, who got married on Thursday, to get to 500 points in a season.

Getting wed, breaking the all-time points in a season record and a Grand Final victory to secure a treble? It was certainly looking that way.

It looked more likely when Thornley touched down out wide after Trinity broke through the middle to establish a 22-0 lead at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You sensed the first try of the second half would be crucial, especially if Toulouse were to mount a comeback. But Wakefield never gave them a sniff.

And they had to be patient until they could extend the lead. After McGillvary went close on one side, Trinity moved it cleverly to the left with Pratt diving over.

Jowitt’s phenomenal night came to a premature end after Ashley-Bott banged into him, with Trin scoring from the resulting set, Olpherts streaking in for his second.

Gale, who was also playing in his final ever game as a professional before hanging up the boots, took over kicking duties but he skewed it well wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was still time for McGillvary to land his second before, arguably, the moment of the match as the winger smashed over the kick to spectacularly convert his own try from the touchline.

It was a fitting way to end a brilliant performance, and extraordinary season, as Trin completed the Championship treble in wonderful fashion - before the joyous celebrations could start on the pitch.

Next stop - Super League? We will have to wait next week for that news.

Wakefield: Jowitt, McGillvary, Thornley, Pratt, Olpherts, Gale, Lino, Bowden, Hood, Atoni, Ashurst, Vagana, Pitts

Interchanges: Walmsley, Uele, Rodwell, Doyle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield: Jowitt, McGillvary, Thornley, Pratt, Olpherts, Gale, Lino, Bowden, Hood, Rodwell, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts

Interchanges: Atoni, Uele, Vagana, Doyle

Tries: Olpherts (2), Ashurst, McGillvary (2), Thornley, Pratt

Conversions: Jowitt (3), McGillvary

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Laguerre, Marcon, Armitage, Ulberg, Rivett, Shorrocks, Belmmas, Gahan, Hansen, Stefani, Peyroux, Marion

Interchanges: Rennie, Pelisser, Roumanos, Biscarro

Attendance: 8,016 (30 from Toulouse)