Max Jowitt flies over for his try. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity produced an outstanding display against the League Leaders’ Shield winners-in-waiting Hull KR to keep their dreams of a play-off spot in their own hands.

In front of another sell-out and electric home crowd, Jake Trueman, Mason Lino, Max Jowitt and Cam Scott helped sensational Trin into a staggering 26-0 half-time lead.

And although the Robins marginally improved in the second half, Trin kept them at bay to record a famous 28-12 triumph.

Hull KR knew a win for them would have secured their first ever League Leaders’ Shield with a game to spare and a second trophy of the season after their Challenge Cup success in June.

Cam Scott celebrates his try. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

As it transpired, however, Trin’s foes for a top six spot, Hull FC, will now be cursing their city rivals after the Black and Whites did their bit by beating Warrington Wolves at the MKM Stadium, in a game which kicked off at the same time, to take the conundrum to Round 27.

But with Trin, still in that final play-off spot one point ahead of seventh-placed FC, it is still in Daryl Powell’s side’s hands to make the end of season extravaganza.

In his pre-match press conference, Powell had kept the calculations pretty simple: win the last two games of the regular season against the Robins and bottom-of-the-table Salford Red Devils then they would make the top six.

His men seemingly adhered to his words as they took the lead with barely four minutes on the board. A Mason Lino high bomb was challenged in the air by Jayden Myers - who replaced Lachlan Walmsley on the wing - and the ball popped into the gleeful, and grateful, hands of Jake Trueman who did the rest.

Max Jowitt, restored to full-back in place of Josh Rourke, then showed his undoubted qualities by breaking through the flimsy KR defensive line before finding the energetic Myers who was tackled. But the visitors were immediately penalised for holding on too long, allowing Jowitt to extend the lead with his trusted right boot.

And when Man of Steel Mikey Lewis knocked on soon after, you sensed it just may be Wakefield’s night.

KR, who had only lost four times in Super League before tonight, were looking fragile and they simply could not contain a flowing Trin outfit who seemed a totally different side to the one that was humbled in the derby defeat at Castleford Tigers last week.

That shock loss appeared to be totally out of the system when Lino dropped his left shoulder before quickly stepping into a gaping gap to his right. 14-0 and we were only at the halfway point of the first half.

And when the Robins did try to get close to the home side, Trin had fortune on their side. An eye-catching move involving Lino and Trueman looked to have been ended by a KR hand, but the ball fell kindly to Jowitt who raced in for a deserved try.

Back in the team and back on the trysheet. He converted his own score to make it 20-0.

The full-back then turned provider to send Scott clear for a 26-0 half-time lead.

It was a staggering performance. From both sides. All for the right reasons for Trinity. And all for the wrong ones for Hull KR. In fact, it was the most points they had conceded in a single half all season.

Somewhat of a recent bogey side for Trin, the Robins had won seven of the pair’s previous eight meetings, including the two played in 2025.

It would have taken something miraculous had KR turned this one around.

They did get back into the contest just four minutes into the second half when Arthur Mourge spotted a gap to make it 26-6.

But despite seeing more of the ball in attacking areas, the Robins could not break through the Trinity defensive wall, and Jowitt penalty nudged Wakey further ahead, 28-6.

Oliver Gildart managed to scamper onto a grubber kick but it was too little, too late, from an East Hull point of view.

Attention now turns to the final round with Powell’s simple pre-match thoughts proving telling, as victory at Salford on Friday will see last season’s Championship winners in the Super League play-offs.

They may even reach them without throwing a ball if Hull FC lose their final game against Catalans Dragons 24 hours before.

Those are next week’s stories. Tonight, Wakefield Trinity hammered the team expected to go all the way to the Grand Final.