Young Eastmoor Dragons side tires after big comeback effort has Bentley worried

It was nevertheless a more encouraging performance that augurs well for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.

The Dragons were behind as early as the fifth minute when second row man Tom Flounders crossed for the Doncaster outfit. But their lead was shortlived following a Robbie Powell break as Lewi Bayliss crossed to make it all square at 4-4.

Eastmoor, fielding a vastly understrength side, were soon under the cosh after the restart when Jarod Roach burst through to score under the posts on 13 minutes, the same player easily kicking the conversion.

Eastmoor Dragons came close to a National Conference Division Three win against sixth-placed Bentley.

It looked as though it was going to be a long day at the office for the Moor when Roach shot over for his second try and added the extras on 26 minutes to make it 16-4.

The Dragons, though, woke up, hitting a purple patch with Reece Nicholson bursting through the Bentley defence to score under the posts on 31 minutes. Danny Johnson (Eastmoor’s NCL man of the match) easily converted.

Three minutes later Eastmoor were over the Bentley line again when Richard Colley and Danny Johnson linked up to put James Taylor through to score the best try of the game, Johnson again adding the conversion to make it all square at 16-16.

The 18-year-old Taylor showed the kind of form that has seen him selected to play for BARA (the British Asian Rugby Association) on August 21 at Odsal.

The Dragons were on fire and nudged in front a minute from half-time when Johnson booted over a penalty from the touchline to consolidate a tremendous comeback.

On the restart they extended their lead. Following an up and under 16-year-old Jayk Javens was first to react to score with Johnson converting again to make it 24-16.

Unfortunately that was the last of Eastmoor’s scoring and the Doncaster side scored three further tries, Jordan Seaman, Alex Bates and Roach crossing, the latter for his hat-trick. He also added two more goals for a personal 20-point haul as the Dragons’ young side tired.

Their cause was not helped by the referee’s yellow card on 54 minutes for Jacob Lord.

Eastmoor’s captain – himself a qualified referee – queried a decision and received his marching orders.

Jordan Walker took the Eastmoor players’ man of the match with big performances coming from Robbie Powell, Richard Colley and James Taylor.

The Dragons have no game this week as scheduled opponents Batley Boys have withdrawn from the league.