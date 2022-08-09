Danny Richardson explains why he is delighted to be staying with Castleford Tigers

The former St Helens half-back endured a difficult 2021 and suffered a neck fracture in round one of the 2022 Super League season, but has rediscovered his appetite for the game and after making a big effort to get himself fit again he has made a successful return to the Tigers team.

He has been rewarded with a new contract with Cas, signing a two-year extension with an option to extend that into a third year at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Danny, who is sponsored by Lisa and Andrew York, is delighted to have his immediate future sorted out.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Richardson lands a winning drop-goal against Catalans Dragons earlier this season.

He told castlefordtigers.com: “I’m made up, and everyone here knows my stance. I really enjoy it here. I love being around the boys and playing for Radders.”

“To get a new contract and secure my next two years at least, I’m over the moon. When I first came to Cas, I felt at home straight away, and I didn’t want to go anywhere else so to get it over the line now, I’m made up.

Richardson has played 43 times for the Tigers, scoring five tries and kicking 134 goals to date and is enjoying working with head coach Lee Radford.

He said: “I had a good pre-season under Radders. Having that four months out with my neck injury, looking from afar, watching the boys, you miss it.

“Having that period of time out, it got the hunger back and the excitement back. That first game versus Toulouse I was just buzzing to be on the pitch, defending and attacking and I feel like I have carried that on every game since.”

Richardson praised the Tigers fans and cited their support as one of the factors in his desire to extend his stay at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

“To feel wanted by the fans, and the club, especially with me injuring my neck this year, I buzz off it. They make you feel confident, and you play better because you’re confident.

“I love coming out at Wheldon Road and I’m lucky enough to do that for at least two more years.

“I’ll give 100 per cent every game and every time I step out onto the field and I can’t wait to play in front of you again soon.”

Radford is pleased to have a key man tied down at for at least two more years and said: “Danny’s a great kid, I’ve really enjoyed working with him and have only good things to say about him.

“When he came back in his first games after a serious neck injury he was really top drawer and we’re still a work in progress with him in what we want from him.

“He turns up to training with a really good energy about him every day with the right temperament. For that reason, you always give yourself a chance of bettering yourself and that is what Danny does.”

Radford added: “We’re going to have some options in the halves next year, it gives us different styles in that position and if this year has proved anything, to have as many options there as we possibly can is important.