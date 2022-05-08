Zac Braham looks strong addition as Lock Lane beat Egremont ahead of big test

Experienced prop forward Braham had been playing for League One outfit Doncaster and is also an ex-Hunslet player and he gave the Castleford side vital go-forward after hosts Egremont had established an early lead with Brad Long’s try and a Billy Thompson goal.

The visitors notched tries by Oliver Bloomer, Dan Sowerby and Tommy Newbould and with Mason Hare also adding a conversion they held a 14-6 interval advantage.

Lane's good work continued into the second half when Lewis Price, Kyle Cranswick (twice) and Newbould dotted down with Hare kicking two more goals and they looked home and hosed at 34-6.

To their credit, the Cumbrians showed spirit as they roared back with tries in the final quarter by Michael Ellwood, Matty Bewsher, Toby Corrie and Dawson Webster, three of which Thompson improved.

But Lane stayed out of sight with Sowerby’s second try, which Cranswick converted to ratify a 40-28 verdict.

The win kept Lock Lane in second place, just one point behind leaders West Hull after nine matches.