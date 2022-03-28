Archie Milner and Andy Evetts lead the way as Sandal seconds beat Hull Ionians high flyers

Sandal second team enjoyed an outstanding victory over Hull Ioanians seconds.

Sandal played up the pitch to receive the kick. From the onset the physicality of the game was apparent, with both teams flying into the tackles and breakdowns, writes Brian Kettel.

In the fifth minute young Sandal prop Pat Maher made a good break to the half-way line where he offloaded to full-back Jason Kay who made good ground, but a line-out followed. Archie Milner won the ball well and made it to the Hull 22 where speedy winger Harrison Byrne received the ball at pace to score under the posts. Full-back Jason Kay added the extras.

Hull quickly replied with a pushover try and despite great runs by prop Richard Hoyland and second row Callum Burden, Hull gained the ball on half-way and then scored in the right corner to make it 12-7.

Twenty minutes in Jason Kay improved Sandal's score with a penalty.

Sandal were playing well in the Hull 22, picking and driving just short of the try line. Back row forward Archie Milner ferrited for the ball and dived over the line to score to make it 15-12 at half-time.

The second half gave Sandal the wind and the slope advantage, not to mention captain and number eight Ben Booth's motivational team talk, with regular captain George Hulme injured.

Sandal's passion to win was shown with back row Andy Evetts chasing the kick-off. He tackled the Hull receiver and neatly offloaded to centre Scott Seckham who was tackled just short of a try.

Ten minutes in and Sandal gained a scrum on the Hull 22. Evetts again broke away with the ball, powering through the defence to score a great try. With Kay adding the extras it was 22-12.

Sandal were moving the ball well in the backs from touch to touch, with excellent service from scrum-half Ben Wilson and fly-half Cam Lee. A ruck ball went left to Scott Seckham who passed the ball well to Ibs Shamchiyev, playing outside centre, who cut inside, beating his man to score an excellent try that was converted by Ben Brindley.

Hull responded well by putting the pressure on and scoring a pushover try, but in the last 10 minutes Sandal were unstoppable. Driving runs and great support play by all the forwards - Archie Milner, Andy Evetts, John Guy, Josh Norbury, Callum Burden, Pat Maher, Richard Hoyland and Ben Booth - were too much for Hull's defence.

Scrum-half Wilson scored a great solo try from a scrum in the Hull 22, which Brindley converted. Then speedy winger Tom Wilde skillfully gained possession of a clearance kick and out paced the Hull defence to score, again Brindley got the extras.

Finally, Evetts' strength and speed ripped the ball loose from a maul in the Hull 22 and he scored the last try to make it 46-19.