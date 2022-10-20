The players took into the game key points from the week’s training session and there was a marked improvement in their rucking and support play.

Returning for her first game of the season, Kate Rawlinson deserved her parents’ player of the year award with an assured performance from full-back, confident under the high ball with effective offensive running and defensive tackling.

Georgia Longfellow had her best game of the season, on the go all the time and finding a new niche as a goal kicker.

Castleford RUFC Girls U14s player Kate Rawlinson breaks through the Doncaster defence.

Sereen Alkhaldi tackled well and supported runners at all times. Darcy Pursglove joined Emily Tiffany as ever reliable in defence and attack.

Millie Stocks’ speed was rewarded well and Lacey Bramley added some steel to the tackling.

All the players contributed to the performance and Jessica Le Hanie was unlucky with a break that was cut short just shy of the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special mention must go to Niamh Young who played as a guest for Doncaster throughout to ensure that the sides were evened up and all the girls could get maximum game time – a great example of sportsmanship.