Visitors Vandals made them pay for their shortcomings by taking full advantage of some poor Castleford defensive tackling to score the only try of the game and went on to win 13-9.

Vandals went ahead after just three minutes with a Ryan Arnold penalty for offside. Two minutes later scrum-half Ian Mattison levelled with a penalty for holding on. Both players traded penalties to provide the only further first half points.

Castleford had use of the gusting wind in the second half and soon edged the lead with a Mattison penalty that followed an excellent touchline run from full-back Nathan Swarbrook.

Ian Mattison scored all nine Castleford points in their game against Halifax Vandals.

They pressurised the visitors with bruising runs from skipper Jamie Owens and Kian Hiscock, but could not pierce the visitors defensive line.

Vandals sucked up the pressure and shocked the home side with a converted team try from their own 22, finished off in the corner by full-back Joe Greenwood.

Castleford had an excellent chance to seal the win when back-rower Nathan Campsill powered downfield with a 30-metre surge. Swarbrook took the ball forward and looked odds on to score, but was cruelly tackled two metres out. The ball was stolen in the tackle and the chance gone.

Although Castleford peppered Vandals in the final throes they could not break through.