Castleford produce smart performance to see-off Hornsea

By Sport Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2025, 13:55 BST
Castleford RUFC delivered a commanding performance to claim a 35-12 home victory over Counties 3 Yorkshire rivals Hornsea RUFC on Saturday.

The hosts showcased a blend of power up front and sharp execution in the backs as they finished the day in fifth place in the division.

Full-back McKenzie Coulson opened the scoring with a superb solo try, cutting through the Hornsea defence to touch down under the posts.

Winger Ben Mayes soon added a second after a great break by Charlie Barker, before fellow winger Lex Leadeatt finished off a sweeping counter-attack to give Castleford a strong lead.

Action from Castleford's victory over Hornsea. Pic: Rob Hare

Joao Balde powered over from close range after sustained pressure from the forwards, and Charlie Kaye added a fifth try with a neat finish in midfield.

The pack set the platform throughout, with Dec Hobson, Joao Balde and Liam Hands outstanding in the tight exchanges and breakdown.

Their dominance up front gave fly-half Mikey Firth the space to control the game superbly; his game management, distribution, and kicking earning him the player of the match award.

Hornsea battled hard but Castleford’s composure and cohesion ensured a comfortable and well-earned victory.

Meanwhile, Pontefract claimed a 33-26 home win over Moortown to leave them in sixth spot in Regional 2 North East.

This weekend, Pontefract make the short trip to Morley.

