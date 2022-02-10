Castleford RUFC girls battle through elements to impress against Littleborough

It really was four seasons in one hour, never mind one day, as Castleford RUFC Girls’ U15s and U13s played host to Littleborough, who were probably helped on their way over the Pennines by the gusty wind.

By Tony Harber
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:00 am
Olivia Stead races ahead of the pack in Castleford RUFC U13s’ game against Littleborough.

The rain did not help either, but all the girls were commended for battling through the elements and the heavy pitches.

Littleborough were tough opposition for the U15s with their big forwards making it difficult.

After working on game structure in training the Cas girls were able to work more though their phase play, utilising their forwards before releasing the backs. Try scorers were Saydi Smith, Liberty Trotter (two), Ebony Stead, Frankie Blakey and Harriett Hirst. Coaches’ player of the match was Faith Thorp and the parents’ player was Ellamai Anderson.

Player of the match Olivia Stead and opposition player of the match Poppy.

The U13s had to loan players, but they have got used to it during the season and it does pay dividends, allowing more game time for the players.

Conditions did not help, but they were able to put the ball through the hands. The heavy ground put a premium on speed and that was exemplified by Olivia Stead who was awarded the player of the match after scoring once for Castleford and twice when playing for Littleborough.

Poppy Adams won the opposition player of the match.

Player awards: Ellamai Anderson and Faith Thorp

Other try scorers for Castleford were Kahmani Sene-Lefao (two), Lilly Platt, Layla-Jaimes Carson (two), Jenny Sutcliffe and Daisy Platt while Sene-Lefao and Sophie Lumb scored for Littleborough to add to three by the visitors.

