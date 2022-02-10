Castleford RUFC girls battle through elements to impress against Littleborough

Olivia Stead races ahead of the pack in Castleford RUFC U13s’ game against Littleborough.

The rain did not help either, but all the girls were commended for battling through the elements and the heavy pitches.

Littleborough were tough opposition for the U15s with their big forwards making it difficult.

After working on game structure in training the Cas girls were able to work more though their phase play, utilising their forwards before releasing the backs. Try scorers were Saydi Smith, Liberty Trotter (two), Ebony Stead, Frankie Blakey and Harriett Hirst. Coaches’ player of the match was Faith Thorp and the parents’ player was Ellamai Anderson.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Player of the match Olivia Stead and opposition player of the match Poppy.

The U13s had to loan players, but they have got used to it during the season and it does pay dividends, allowing more game time for the players.

Conditions did not help, but they were able to put the ball through the hands. The heavy ground put a premium on speed and that was exemplified by Olivia Stead who was awarded the player of the match after scoring once for Castleford and twice when playing for Littleborough.

Poppy Adams won the opposition player of the match.

Player awards: Ellamai Anderson and Faith Thorp