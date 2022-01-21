Castleford RUFC Girls continue to show improvement

Frankie Blakey (left) leads some determined Castleford U15s tackling with Lexie Hagues and Olivia Phelan lending support.

The Cas girls had worked on breakdown choices in midweek training and this showed from the off as they had more possession, which they used well.

The improved continuity added to their overall game, which was pleasing to see. Defensively they were determined throughout as they have shown in all matches this season to their credit.

Coaches’ player of the match was Ella Anderson while the parents choice was Olivia Screene and the opposition’s was Frankie Blakey.

Try scorers were Faith Thorp (two), Ebony Stead (two), Harriett Hirst (two), Poppy Adams, Frankie Blakey, Ella Anderson and Tegan Sant, with Sant also adding one conversion to two by Lexie Hagues.

There was another good turnout for Castleford' s U13s, which meant that they were able to loan three players on rotation to the home side to again enable a more meaningful game of 11-a-side to take place and for everyone to gain more match experience.

Encouragingly there was an improvement at the breakdown and in the support and continuity play due to a greater confidence of individual players. Again, some players played their best games, with Georgia Thorpe, Imogen Hockney and Aamina El-hassani each scoring their debut tries.

Player of the match for her overall improvement was Sophie Lumb and the opposition’s choice of the Cas POM was Olivia Stead.

Other try scorers were Lumb (two), Kate Rowlinson (two), Dina Santos (three), Lilly Platt (two), Layla-Jaimes Carson (two) and Kahmani Sene-Lefao (three), with Daisy Platt scoring a try when playing for the home side.