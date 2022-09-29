Castleford RUFC Girls produce some sparkling rugby at Hull Ionians

Late withdrawals did not deter the U14s whose six players were supplemented well by willing opposition players to enable two intriguing games of 10-a-side to take place.

First up was Doncaster with Emily Tiffany opening the scoring with what has become a typical powerful run through the opposition defence to score the first of her hat-trick of tries.

The team has shown a willingness to support forward runners and this was exemplified for Niamh Young’s try on her debut as she ran on to a tipped pass from Tiffany and maintain her momentum to take her over the line.

Castleford RUFC U16s player Lexie Hagues who collected a hat-trick of tries against Hull Ionians.

Young deserved her player of the match award for her determination to go forward and put in some finely timed tackles.

Cas were defending and counter-attacking well with Sereen Alkhaldi seemingly chasing everything that moved. Abi Teece then showed a clean pair of heels to outsprint chasing defenders on her run from her own half to exploit a gap down the wing to score a decisive try before Doncaster pegged one back.

Guest Hull player Harriett skilfully side stepped her way through a number of defenders to score a deserved try before Jenny Sutcliffe brought the first half to a close with a determined run, breaking a couple of tackles for her try.

The second half saw a comeback from Doncaster with a couple of quick tries before Tiffany calmed the nerves with her two remaining tries.

Castleford RUFC U14s Girls team that took to the field to play Hull Ionians.

A final Doncaster try brought the game to an end.

Darcy Pursglove took over as captain after Teece had to sit out the rest of the game, after being caught at the end of a mazy run through the opposition, and continually probed the opposition defence as well as a putting in a good shift in defence.

The second game lived up to the cliché of a game of two halves as Hull Ionians romped to a strong four-try lead as Cas were not able to contain the free running home side who played some neat, flowing rugby with some great continuity play.

Undaunted, Cas went into the second half, undoubtedly supported by some strong Doncaster players who added a little more speed to the side. Tiffany scored another couple of tries before Erin, Summer and Annie, from Doncaster, helped to bring about the turnaround.

Ionians were not done and a determined last-ditch tackle into touch at the end maintained the lead and a good pay off for an encouraging team performance.

The team thanked the Hull Ionians and Doncaster girls who sportingly supported the Castleford girls.

The U16s enjoyed a tussle in their game against Hull Ionians, but came out on top with a strong second half display after a tight first half.

Saydi Smith and Poppy Adams were at the forefront, building from strong defence and then unleashing good backs. The girls put the game plan from training in to play in the game, getting to breakdowns well and retaining possession with good continuity.

India Thorp captained the side well, leading by example throughout, while Niamh Dawson and Faith Thorp did well and Olivia Phelan had another fine match at 10, having good control of the game, instituting some good moves.

Debutant Marnie Wrigley impressed with some solid runs and big tackles to support Libby Clark and Mataya Dale.

Try scorers were Olivia Screene (two), Lexie Hagues (three), Olivia Phelan, Harriett Hirst (two) with conversions by Adams (three), Thorp and Hagues.