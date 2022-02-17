Castleford RUFC Girls' speed around edges proves key to success

Breaking through: Castleford RUFC U18s’ Ruby Parker breaks through the Scarborough defence. Picture: Richard Gould

The result was not as close as in the original match, but all the players enjoyed the game and made it a good contest.

The defences were equally matched between the 22s, but the home side just had the guile and speed on the edges as they worked through the phases effectively to create space out wide.

While all the girls performed well the pick of the forwards was Ruby Parker who never stopped and the backs’ choice was Emily Heaps who picked up four tries to lead the scoring.

Other try scorers were Milly Toole, Tally Bryer (two), Bobbie Wardy (three), Lily Williams, Millie Bell and Millie Gould.

Castleford U13s’ game against Scarborough was competitive from start to finish with some accomplished defensive work – good cover play as well as solid and effective tackling – shown by both sides.

It has been pleasing to see the Cas girls play with more structure and organisation in defence and, increasingly, in attack in recent matches.

The continuity play was good again with Layla-Jaimes Carson particularly effective with pop passes from the floor to supporting players before rucks were formed.

All the girls contributed to the game as they rose to the challenges caused by visitors’ pressure, with some of the youngsters playing their best games of the season so far.

The first try was scored by Daisy Platt after a clever interception and this was soon followed by her sister, Lilly going over after a trademark feint.

Kahmani Sene-Lefao’s direct running was on display again and she was rewarded with two tries.