Castleford RUFC lose out by single point in nailbiting finish at Ossett

Castleford started well with back rower Mickey Firth making defence splitting runs, gaining good ground into the home side territory. Further pressure resulted in a penalty kicked by scrum-half Ian Mattison.

Ossett pressure led to a cross field move that ended with centre James Flanaghan scoring under the sticks. Jack Drury added the easy conversion.

Good news for the visitors at the start of the second quarter heralded the return of skipper, Jamie Owens after a five-game miss through injury.

Castleford RUFC were edged out by one point at Ossett.

Centre, Mark Poppleton found a searching touch to within fifteen metres. Ossett won the line and broke up field but were penalised on halfway. Mattison's penalty flew through the posts to reduce the lead to a point.

Further Ossett pressure was repelled until first half injury time when back rower, Will Martin crashed over at the side of the posts. Drury converted to post a 14-6 interval lead.

Castleford's fortunes took a turn for the better in the second half and their pressure freed winger Brandon Hudson who surged down the touchline side before swerving inside towards the full-back, the last line of defence.

He was felled with a high shot with the line begging. Castleford were rewarded with a penalty only with no further punishment.

Mattison found touch and Firth broke clear 20 metres out before parting to Kean Hiscock who was tackled a metre short of the line. From the ensuing ruck, Mattison fed the ball blind to MacKenzie Coolson and the winger neatly side-stepped in at the corner. Mattison’s conversion attempt narrowly missed.

A further Drury penalty extended the home side lead to 17-11 to set up a thrilling, nail-biting final 15 minutes.

Further concerted pressure paid dividends for Castleford when second rower Chris Nevison powered over. Mattison missed the difficult conversion, however, that would have given Castleford the lead.

