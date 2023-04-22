Castleford RUFC U14s round off excellent season with Sandal Cup triumph

​The youngsters were initially drawn in a tough group against Kesteven, Old Rishworthians and Selby, but came through with some strong performances.

Castleford started off with a challenging game against Kesteven, who eventually finished runners-up in the group and played a defensively strong game.

Neither team could break down their opponents in the 20 minutes and the game finished in an unusual 0-0 draw.

Castleford RUFC's victorious team from the Sandal Castleford Cup competition.

The next two games brought a different story as Castleford were able to display their defensive and offensive prowess.

They kept a clean sheet and scored some impressive tries from line-outs and creating width using accurate passing, with the forwards drawing in the opposition before utilising the lightning speed of their backs.

Castleford won the group and advanced to face their arch rivals and tournament hosts Sandal in the final.

The first half was too close to call, although Sandal edged it to lead 5-0 at the break.

After a regroup Castleford came into the second half a changed team and played the game they have become so skilled at.

The forwards played hard down the middle and restricted the Sandal offensive game. They then drew them in and as a team moved the ball brilliantly to create space and expose the gaps in the hosts’ defence.

The final finished 17-5 to Castleford after a second half display of excellence from this young team.

The competition topped off a fine season which also saw Castleford U14s win the Pocklington Sevens tournament on Easter Sunday with a series of impressive displays in a tournament involving clubs from all over the north.

The future is looking bright for these young players who are aiming to bring rugby union to the forefront of a rugby league stronghold.

With links to schools such as Rodillian Academy (who recently won the U14 Yorkshire Schools Cup) and a growing reputation attracting talented union and league players across the area the future has much to offer.

For any rugby fans out there, this team are worth keeping an eye on going forwards with some of their names likely to be on the TV in years to come.

Earlier in the season the Castleford youngsters, who had an influx of new players for the 2022-23 campaign, showed their ability with a fantastic run in the Yorkshire Cup, achieving some big wins along the way.

Castleford’s current junior section has been active since 2004 with many of the players from the teams going on to play for the senior side in the Yorkshire League.

The senior side finished in ninth place in Yorkshire Division Three after a disappointing second half of the season.

They did finish with a thrilling 26-25 victory at Skipton, but lost their previous six league matches as early season promise evaporated.

Hemsworth were Division Three champions with just one league defeat all season, while Knottingley finished second from bottom after being docked 10 points​​​​​​