Deaf rugby star Ounsley inspired by Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis

Jodie Ounsley

An audience of 11 million tuned in to watch the EastEnders actress become the first deaf person to take home the glitterball trophy, and Ounsley knows first-hand what it’s like to be a pioneer.

The 20-year-old, who began her career with Sandal RUFC, is the first deaf woman to play for England, but was brought up learning to lip read, sparking backlash from some.

So as she returns to the England Sevens set-up, the lightning-quick back is taking up a new challenge: British Sign Language (BSL) lessons.

“I've had quite a lot of negativity towards me not being able to sign and that's understandable because people have got lots of different views about me having a cochlear implant and speaking instead of signing,” Ounsley said.

“But that was just my unique situation. When I was growing up, I did speech therapy instead, I went to a mainstream school, and I just wasn't aware of the deaf community.

“But now over the years, I've been more aware of that and realised how I am a deaf person, I should know sign language.

“So that's why I'm really passionate about learning it now and then also, I can just be more part of the deaf community and that's the biggest thing for me, I just want to feel part of it.

“I think it would be so cool if we started learning in school, just the same way we learn a language, because it's so helpful in different situations.”

Ounsley shares her experiences as a deaf player and person for her almost-70,000 followers on TikTok as she hopes she can be the visible deaf role model she didn’t have growing up.

Over three million people have liked her videos, which range from training clips to explainers, family throwbacks and answers to fans’ questions.

The Wakefield native will be back on the global stage in January as England Sevens makes its return to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens circuit in Malaga.

The Sale Sharks winger was named as one of ten core contracted players for the set-up, with Meg Jones and Abi Burton among five Team GB athletes to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, for which Ounsley missed the cut.

She said: “It's quite funny because I turned around to my coach when he told me and I was like, ‘Are you kidding? Are you actually being serious?’

“I was so chuffed, I was so happy and I couldn't get over it, so it's a massive thing for me to be back into it and involved again.

“It was a big surprise, it’s England, and there's so much competition these days. Just because I've been selected before doesn't mean I'm going to be selected again.

“I think for me, I'm always wanting to be a better player, and stay in the squad wherever I can. You're always fighting for a spot, so to be in that core group, it's a big thing for me.”

In September, the RFU announced it would be reinstating the full-time Sevens programme for 2022, with James Rodwell taking over as women’s head coach.

Ounsley, who was first awarded a Sevens contract in 2019, made a triumphant return to a GB side who responded to their Olympic fourth with back-to-back Fast Four titles in September.

Matching GB Sevens, the England set-up will ensure equal pay to their core groups, and with the first camp set to begin on 4th January, Ounsley is looking forward to using her uniqueness to the team’s advantage.

“I want to bring some aggression to the game,” she added. “But also, being the deaf person in the squad, I'm inspiring other people to show that it's possible.

“I think that's what I also bring to the team I suppose a bit of different approach.”

While Ayling-Ellis made history as the first deaf Strictly contestant, Ounsley is not against becoming the first women’s rugby player on the show, but she would still break from tradition.

“Ooh Strictly?” she laughed. “I'm ok at rugby, but dancing is another level. But who knows? If I got offered, then I'm not going to say no. I'd give it my best shot.

“I think I might have to lift the male dancer instead, but I'd be totally up for it.”