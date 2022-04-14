Debutant Will Henshall seals impressive win for Sandal seconds
With the first team playing their last home game of the season, Sandal’s second team ventured over to Abbeydale for a 1pm kick-off against Sheffield Tigers and continued their impressive exploits.
In the last encounter between the teams Sheffield won by three points following a last gasp penalty at Sandal, writes Brian Kettel.
Worse still, on Sandal’s previous visit to Sheffield they were thumped by 40 points. So last Saturday’s 19-12 away win represented an amazing turn around for the team.
Back row Andy Evetts opened the scoring for Sandal with a quick ball from a scrum in the Sheffield 22, powering over for a great try. Skipper Jacob Barlow added the extras, but Sheffield responded with a quick try that was converted.
Sandal’s second score came again from a scrum with scrum-half Deacon Burton skilfully drawing the Tigers defence, allowing star centre Scott Seckham to score. Barlow again provided the extras.
Back came the Tigers again with a quick try. There was no goal this time, leaving them 14-12 behind.
The visitors sealed victory when Burton found Seckham who offloaded to eye catching new centre Will Henshall who, on debut, scored in the corner to make the final score 19-12.
It was an excellent result for Sandal with man of the match shared between centre Scott Seckham and back row Andy Evetts.