Debutant Will Henshall seals impressive win for Sandal seconds

Sandal’s second team won 19-12 when they ventured over to Abbeydale.

In the last encounter between the teams Sheffield won by three points following a last gasp penalty at Sandal, writes Brian Kettel.

Worse still, on Sandal’s previous visit to Sheffield they were thumped by 40 points. So last Saturday’s 19-12 away win represented an amazing turn around for the team.

Back row Andy Evetts opened the scoring for Sandal with a quick ball from a scrum in the Sheffield 22, powering over for a great try. Skipper Jacob Barlow added the extras, but Sheffield responded with a quick try that was converted.

Sandal’s second score came again from a scrum with scrum-half Deacon Burton skilfully drawing the Tigers defence, allowing star centre Scott Seckham to score. Barlow again provided the extras.

Back came the Tigers again with a quick try. There was no goal this time, leaving them 14-12 behind.

The visitors sealed victory when Burton found Seckham who offloaded to eye catching new centre Will Henshall who, on debut, scored in the corner to make the final score 19-12.