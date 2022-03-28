Dom Fawcett scored two solo tries in Sandal's 43-19 win over Kirkby Lonsdale.

This victory was a welcome reversal of the defeat suffered at Underley Park in February when the Sandal side lost 32-14 in atrocious weather and underfoot conditions, writes Howard Newton.

This time the game enjoyed the benefit of warm and sunny conditions and with Sandal playing with the slope in the first half it only took them only four minutes to mount an attack to give Jimmy Stewart an opportunity to open the scoring with a well taken unconverted try.

The home side continued to show a determination to add to their score and did so in the ninth minute when Ryan Gibson crashed over following a line-out on the Kirkby five-metre line and with Jake Adams adding the extras from wide out the lead was 12-0.

Now under the cosh the visitors attempted to make progress, but after 17 minutes Dom Fawcett had other ideas when he broke loose and with a typical 30-metre solo dash touched down in the corner.

With Jake Adams’ conversion kick finding its target Sandal were in control at 19-0.

Their immediate progress was then halted through giving away too many penalties. But as the game passed the half-hour mark from a Sandal scrum on the visitors’ five-metre line Danny Grainger scored his side’s bonus point try, which was well converted by Jake Adams.

With half-time approaching Sandal lost concentration to allow Kirkby Lonsdale the opportunity to make a break on the half-way line to run in a solo converted try under the posts and with the conversion added it made the score 26-7 at the interval.

The visitors also started the second half well, but after only three minutes Sandal countered with a telling move from within their half. A seemingly certain try went begging, however, when the final pass was correctly adjudged to be forward.

By now Kirkby Lonsdale were showing more spirit to the point that the side attacked Sandal’s line for a full four minutes before penetrating the defence to score their second try and move the score on to 26-12.

But in the 48th minute the appreciative crowd was once again treated to another Fawcett breakaway solo weave from just within the opposition half to touch down under the posts and give Jake Adams an easy conversion.

The visitors did not give up and continued to attack, but failed to score because their support play was poor.

It was Sandal who put together another good attacking move with Jake Adams finally handing on to a supporting Tom Wilson who had an easy run to the line for another try.

The conversion was surprising missed, but the score had moved on to 38-12 and it was effectively game over with six minutes left.

Both sides did add another try. Three minutes from time James Ellar dummied his way over for the home team and Kirkby Lonsdale had the final say with a consolation try and conversion, but Sandal had done more than enough to register their sixth victory of the season with a 43-19 win over less than taxing Cumbrian opposition.