Ebony Stead shines as Castleford RUFC girls pass toughest test so far
Castleford RUFC Girls’ U15s met their strongest and most skilful opponents of the season in a keenly contested game against Liverpool St Helens.
The game was exacting and a good test with some great defending to counteract the efforts in attack, but something had to give with both sides unbeaten previously this season.
Castleford were able to make the most of their chances to edge the game with tries from Harriett Hirst, Ebony Stead (two) and Tegan Sant and a conversion kicked by Ellamai Anderson.
Player of the match was Stead.
Castleford U13s had another exciting match with a good solid team performance against a strong, capable and determined Liverpool St Helens side who played some excellent rugby themselves.
The Castleford girls had to raise their game and did so admirably, building on determined defence and then patiently building phases of play, moving the ball with purpose, supporting the ball carrier and then taking their chances well.
Every player contributed in attack and defence in what was one of the best all-round team performances of the season, so much so that it was difficult to pick a player of the match as so many had their best games so far. The award went to Sophie Lumb (pictured above). Try-scorers were Olivia Stead (two), Georgia Longfellow, Lilly Platt (three) and Millie Stocks.