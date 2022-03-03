Ebony Stead shines as Castleford RUFC girls pass toughest test so far

Sophie Lumb starred for Castleford RUFC Girls U13s.

The game was exacting and a good test with some great defending to counteract the efforts in attack, but something had to give with both sides unbeaten previously this season.

Castleford were able to make the most of their chances to edge the game with tries from Harriett Hirst, Ebony Stead (two) and Tegan Sant and a conversion kicked by Ellamai Anderson.

Player of the match was Stead.

Castleford U13s had another exciting match with a good solid team performance against a strong, capable and determined Liverpool St Helens side who played some excellent rugby themselves.

The Castleford girls had to raise their game and did so admirably, building on determined defence and then patiently building phases of play, moving the ball with purpose, supporting the ball carrier and then taking their chances well.