Sam Millard flies in for Pontefract's third try against Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Eight pictures from Pontefract RUFC's incredible 71-6 win over Bridlington

Pontefract RUFC produced one of their finest all-round displays for many a year as they blew away Bridlington 71-6 - and Jonathan Buck was there to capture the thrilling attacking action at Moor Lane.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:00 am

Bridlington came into the game as one of Yorkshire One's in-form teams, but simply had no answer to a dominant Ponte who renewed hopes that they can challenge for promotion in the second half of the season.

A full report will appear in Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

Here's a look at Jonathan's pictures from an amazing match between the teams in third and fourth place in their league.

1. Diving over

Sam Millard about to dive over for an excellent try for Pontefract against Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales

2. Try delight

Second rower Bailey Matthews scores a fine try for Pontefract against Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales

3. Crashing over

The tireless Andy Coleman crashes over for a well deserved Pontefract try against Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales

4. Making a break for it

Callum Rogers makes a break in Pontefract's 71-6 win over Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales
BridlingtonPontefract
Next Page
Page 1 of 2