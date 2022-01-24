Eight pictures from Pontefract RUFC's incredible 71-6 win over Bridlington

Bridlington came into the game as one of Yorkshire One's in-form teams, but simply had no answer to a dominant Ponte who renewed hopes that they can challenge for promotion in the second half of the season.
A full report will appear in Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.
Here's a look at Jonathan's pictures from an amazing match between the teams in third and fourth place in their league.
1. Diving over
Sam Millard about to dive over for an excellent try for Pontefract against Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck
2. Try delight
Second rower Bailey Matthews scores a fine try for Pontefract against Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck
3. Crashing over
The tireless Andy Coleman crashes over for a well deserved Pontefract try against Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck
4. Making a break for it
Callum Rogers makes a break in Pontefract's 71-6 win over Bridlington. Picture: Jonathan Buck