Emily Heaps races in for try treble in spirited effort by Castleford RUFC girls

Emily Heaps breaking through for Castleford RUFC Girls U18s against Hull Ionians.

The home side fielded a much bigger pack, but the visitors’ forwards battled away throughout and the backs were dangerous.

Cas opened the scoring when Emily Heaps cut back around the ruck and went through on the short side. Hull came back and grabbed two converted tries to lead 14-5 at half-time.

From the start of the second half Cas stepped it up, making good use of quick ball from breakdowns that enabled them to gain better field position. .

Their next try exemplified the improvement as Millie Bell passed quickly from a scrum on half way, Heaps dummied before releasing Tally Bryer who in turn fed Aimee-Leigh Wood running a fine line. She was caught a few metres from the line but Heaps was on hand to pick up the recycled ball and dab it over the line.

The contest did not let up and Hull went further ahead after a series of penalties.

Cas had not given up and from a tapped penalty Heaps dummied through two players to complete her hat- trick. The conversion brought the final score to 19-17.

Everyone contributed, but special mention goes to Bell, Heaps, Bryer and Wood and all the forwards, particularly Ruby Parker and Lily Williams who were involved in everything.

Castleford U15s finished off a successful and enjoyable day as they continued their season's winning streak but, more importantly, maintained a good shape and showed a determination to be first at breakdowns to add to their undoubted strength in defence and their ability to break convincingly in their game against Hull Ionains.

This is helping to give them the edge in their games and is driving their improvement week on week.

Try scorers were Jess Lumb, Poppy Adams, Ellamai Anderson, Olivia Phelan, Tegan Sant, Ebony Stead (four) and Lexie Hagues. Conversions were by Adams and Sant (two).

Coaches’ choice was Harriett Hirst and parents’ choice Frankie Blakey.

Castleford U13s had the tough game that the team needed and responded with probably their best overall team performance of the season.

The combined Hull Ionians/Doncaster opposition tested the Castleford girls throughout.

The first Castleford try went to Alicja Kadziak as she chased a clever kick to the corner by Lilly Platt, whose smart interception brought the second try.

Jenny Sutcliffe had a good game and ran with purpose whenever she had the ball and a run and offload to the supporting Dina Santos brought the next try.

After sustained pressure Kate Rowlinson scored the next try before Platt added her second.

The breakdown play had to be sharper as the home side were strong and good rucking and quick hands gave Olivia Stead the space on the wing to finish clinically.

Ionians/Doncaster scored and continued to threaten, but further good support play was finished off by Daisy Platt in the corner.

Rowlinson took advantage of a dropped ball near her try line and ran the full length of the pitch to score the first of her two tries. Another good run from Sutcliffe opened up the defence and Lay-Jaimes Carson was able to dot down in the corner.

The home side were strengthened by a late substitution and there followed four impressive tries before Stead scored the last Cas try, again in the corner.