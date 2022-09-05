End of the road for successful Castleford Girls U18s team

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club says that with great reluctance and a heavy heart they have had to bow to the inevitable and cease training with the decision to effectively ‘fold’ the team not taken lightly.

It is ironic that the team will not now enter the inaugural YRFU U18 Girls Merit League which promises to provide competitive game time for girls playing at eight clubs in Yorkshire.

The club hopes that this new initiative for the development of rugby in the whole of Yorkshire is successful this season.

Castleford RUFC Girls U18s in action.

The Castleford RUFC Girls U18s have produced some fine players over the years as the emphasis at the club has always been on enjoyment of the sport and both individual and team development.

Many players in the U18s over the years have come through the ranks of the younger teams and particular highlights have been the team becoming Yorkshire and Area 6 (as it was then) winners, playing Winston Churchill HS and Mississauga Blues (two touring Canadian sides) and the tours to Worcester and then Largs when our club U18s played against Scotland Futures (their U18s).

There has been significant Yorkshire county representation (at U18 and Ladies levels) by the players over the years together with representation at England Junior Academy North (as it was then), Yorkshire Centre of Excellence, England Junior Academy 7s’, England U18s and 20s, England 7s and 15s and GB 7s, too.

Numerous girls have taken the step of combining studies with academic life at colleges and universities and at least 10 have played for Premier 15s clubs and even more have played for RL’s WSL teams – from the current squads there are at least 24 former U18 players who play and to that figure can be added at least another 10 who have played in previous years.

The club wishes to thank all players, parents, carers, supporters, coaches, team managers and club volunteers who have helped the U18 squads over the years.

They also wish all former U18 players success on and off the field and hope that everyone can look back on their time at Cas with fondness after absorbing this disappointment.