IMAGE GALLERY: 15 action pictures from Castleford RUFC's victory over Thirsk

After defeats in their three previous league games it was a welcome return to winning ways as tries came from Ben Mayes, Jordan Rice, Stephen Parkinson, Jordan McCoy and Josh Green with four conversions kicked by Ian Mattison.
Here’s a look at Rob Hare’s pictures from the game:
Castleford players enter the pitch. Photo: Rob Hare
Castleford look to control the ball at a scrummage against Thirsk. Photo: Rob Hare
Ian Mattison lines up a kick. Photo: Rob Hare
Kean Hiscock takes the game to Thirsk. Photo: Rob Hare