IMAGE GALLERY: 15 action pictures from Castleford RUFC's victory over Thirsk

Ian Mattison kicked four goals in Castleford's win over Thirsk.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
Castleford RUFC were in winning form when they hosted Thirsk in the Counties Three Yorkshire.

After defeats in their three previous league games it was a welcome return to winning ways as tries came from Ben Mayes, Jordan Rice, Stephen Parkinson, Jordan McCoy and Josh Green with four conversions kicked by Ian Mattison.

Here’s a look at Rob Hare’s pictures from the game:

Castleford players enter the pitch.

1. Castleford RUFC v Thirsk

Castleford players enter the pitch. Photo: Rob Hare

Castleford look to control the ball at a scrummage against Thirsk.

2. Castleford RUFC v Thirsk

Castleford look to control the ball at a scrummage against Thirsk. Photo: Rob Hare

Ian Mattison lines up a kick.

3. Castleford RUFC v Thirsk

Ian Mattison lines up a kick. Photo: Rob Hare

Kean Hiscock takes the game to Thirsk.

4. Castleford RUFC v Thirsk

Kean Hiscock takes the game to Thirsk. Photo: Rob Hare

