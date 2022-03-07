IN PICTURES: Pontefract victory sets up big clash with leaders Old Crossleyans

The initial cut and thrust exchanges of the first quarter were decidedly in the home team’s favour as it seemed Pontefract may have been suffering from the ‘still-on-the bus’ syndrome. But some gritty Pontefract defence meant Rishworthians only had a long distance penalty to show for all their early possession and territorial dominance.

Ponte’s pack power took some time to take a foothold on the tacky pitch and it was not until the 25th minute that a sweeping move sent Craig Fawcett into the smallest of openings to scythe through in inimitable style to open the Moor Lane men’s account. Captain Liam Kay added the conversion and opening the scoreboard account seemed to settle the visitors.

Further forward pressure led to a 30-yard cut-out pass from prop forward colossus Josh Hough, a piece of rugby that would grace any fly-half’s CV. Flying wingman Lucas Ketteridge latched onto the long ball and hared away to score Ponte’s second try in the corner.

Although not firing on all cylinders and incurring the wrath of the match official with a swingeing penalty count Pontefract finished the half in style with two tries just before half-time.

The first was a deft sleight of hands that would have honoured any rugby field as Liam Kay put Richard Dedicoat through on a clear track straight under the posts. From the restart a barnstorming run from scrum-half Josh Walker created an opening for Sam Millard to crash over in the corner and claim the four-try bonus point. This time Kay added the touchline conversion to leave the away team 26-3 to the good.

Rishworthians' resilience returned in the second half and although Pontefract defended doggedly, they were marched back to their own 22 too often by a string of penalties with the home side finally squeezing over in the corner for a converted try to reduce the arrears.

Without ever hitting top-gear and with probably one-eye on next weekend’s clash Pontefract held firm and closed out the match with a typical Jack Beddis back of the scrum special. The front eight dominance being a springboard for another try from the number eight, leaving a string of would-be tacklers in his wake.

Captain Kay crowned a fine match with the final try. Wrapping up the Rishworthians defender who collected his kick through, Kay took the ball-steal in a pick-pocket tackle that Fagin would have been proud of and raced in under the sticks unopposed.

Adding the conversion Pontefract’s captain completed a satisfying team performance that sets up a mouth-watering top of the table battle with old adversaries Old Crossleyans at Moor Lane next Saturday.

Pontefract are on the hunt for revenge for an early season defeat and the chance to leapfrog Crossleyans to head the Yorkshire One table.

1. Flying winger Flying wingman Lucas Ketteridge races away to score Pontefract's second try. Picture: Jonathan Buck Photo Sales

2. Prop's perfect pass Prop Josh Hough sends out a superb pass to put Lucas Ketteridge in the clear for his try. Picture: Jonathan Buck Photo Sales

3. Liam races clear Liam Kay races in for a try with Jack Beddis in support in Pontefract's game against Old Rishworthians. Picture: Jonathan Buck Photo Sales

4. Fending off Brodie Matthews fends off the Rishworthians' defence. Picture: Jonathan Buck Photo Sales